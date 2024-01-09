US

This devastating takedown of ‘rightwing fundamentalists who use Jesus as a prop’ is a minute and a half magnificently spent

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2024

You don’t have to have any particular faith (or indeed any at all) to appreciate this, a simply devastating takedown of ‘rightwing fundamentalists who use Jesus as a prop,’ a minute and a half magnificently spent.

The clip went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @shesbonky who said: ‘The way the other panelist are SQUIRMING as this man schools the shit outta them.’

And just in case you’re wondering, that’s ‘comedian, actor, broadcaster & recovering cynic’ John Fugelsang – @JohnFugelsang – there in full effect.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

To conclude …

Source @shesbonky