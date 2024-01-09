This devastating takedown of ‘rightwing fundamentalists who use Jesus as a prop’ is a minute and a half magnificently spent

US

You don’t have to have any particular faith (or indeed any at all) to appreciate this, a simply devastating takedown of ‘rightwing fundamentalists who use Jesus as a prop,’ a minute and a half magnificently spent.

The clip went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @shesbonky who said: ‘The way the other panelist are SQUIRMING as this man schools the shit outta them.’

The way the other panelist are SQUIRMING as this man schools the shit outta them. pic.twitter.com/Y1ETyczseF — bonky ⚘ she/her (@shesbonky) January 8, 2024

And just in case you’re wondering, that’s ‘comedian, actor, broadcaster & recovering cynic’ John Fugelsang – @JohnFugelsang – there in full effect.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

“We’re so pro life we’ll kill you” he cooked with that line — (@thefutxre) January 9, 2024

So much truth spoke in 90 seconds. — Richard Duede (@raduede) January 8, 2024

They look on their faces; priceless — Chakal (@Don_Smallz) January 9, 2024

I liked when dude tried to correct him, and he got super precise: 30 years

33!

Uh, well actually 3 years… — ️‍Alright Blue Heron️‍ (@matingplumage) January 8, 2024

Fun fact: his dad was a Christian monk and his mother was a nun, both left their orders to get married, so he has had a life of learning the Bible from experts. — Magus Nylrem (@MNylrem) January 8, 2024

To conclude …

I’m not a Christian, but I am all the way behind how this guy does his thing. Well played, sir. God bless. https://t.co/ytRhRGKuS1 — Hobby Drifter (@HobbyDrifter) January 9, 2024

Source @shesbonky