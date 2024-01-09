There’s not enough WTF in the world to react to this ‘God Made Trump’ advert

US

There’s a proud MAGA tradition of treating Donald Trump as though he were a saint walking among us, rather than a man facing 91 indictments, who tried to get his VP to overturn the result of an election.

It has gifted us things like this …

And this …

Over on his social media site, Truth Social, Trump recently shared possibly the most extreme example to date, and you need to hold on tight so you don’t cringe yourself inside out.

This tracks the messaging that comes from his rally stages from pastors – that God has chosen Trump to battle the Deep State. This is also a ripoff of the ad Casey Desantis made for Ron’s reelection campaign. This also says Trump goes to church on Sundays when he never goes. pic.twitter.com/OFcBsk5w3W — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 5, 2024

“God said I need someone willing to get up before dawn. Fix this country. Work all day. Fight the Marxists. Eat supper. Then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state. So God made Trump.”

God presumably also said ‘I need someone to store top secret documents in a bathroom, be impeached twice and cheat on all his wives.’ So God made Trump.

The ad, or tribute, is loosely based on Paul Harvey’s ‘So God Made a Farmer‘ speech from the 1978 Future Farmers of America Convention, but is obviously more directly ‘inspired’ by this.

God made DeSantis as well according to DeSantis. https://t.co/LFOmRAtP9N pic.twitter.com/84rHJ0j34r — Raven Cozens-Hardy (@RaveCozensHardy) January 5, 2024

There’s clearly a crisis of delusion on the US political right, and it’s been getting exactly the reactions it deserves.

1.

After God made Trump he closed the lid of the upper-section of the toilet tank and giggled mischievously. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 5, 2024

2.

It's been 8 years. Nothing shocks me about Trump's delusions of grandeur or the credulity of his Christian base. But I remain daily amazed at the extent to which Americans can inhabit realities so different. https://t.co/6DwqvOZxCw — Samuel Perry (@profsamperry) January 5, 2024

3.

Here are some things that God made: Rats

Lice

Flies

Skunks

Snakes

Roaches

Maggots

Vultures

Mosquitos So, with that in mind, is it possible that "God made trump," as his ultra-cringey, blasphemous campaign video claims? Sure, he made shit too. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 5, 2024

4.

First it was DeSantis’ “So God made a fighter,” video. Now it’s a “So God made Trump,” video. God is sponsoring a lot of political videos these days. https://t.co/oeST5XDFgH — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) January 5, 2024

5.

God created Lucifer too. — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) January 5, 2024

6.

god said "drill"?

same guy who talks to Maga Mike?

same guy who made "jesus"?

yeah – NO. https://t.co/y5GMLJLGHj pic.twitter.com/y1ANAU6fOB — MommaD (@StopTheStupid23) January 5, 2024

7.

Trump is the least religious President in our lifetime. He never goes to Church. Every relationship is transactional. He treats marriage like a sport. He doesn’t have faith in anyone or anything besides his ability to con others… and MAGA worships him.pic.twitter.com/h3I2wXzAhg https://t.co/8g6khT1dqf — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 5, 2024

8.

This right here proves beyond a doubt that MAGA christianity is garbage. Pure garbage. https://t.co/xg2rxzZfNf — Inspector Gadget ️‍ (@Onemoretime2212) January 5, 2024

9.

Some are even starting to say Trump made God — Dr. B (@Ablationist) January 5, 2024

10.

Oh, dear God, no pun intended, this is the highest of bullshit I’ve ever seen or heard! https://t.co/JkZp2pHt3p pic.twitter.com/RK27E7dFYe — Sassy Sasquatch (@Ms_squatchy_61) January 6, 2024

11.

God also made Satan, STDs and Nickleback — Brian Brewer (@bbrewerstandup) January 5, 2024

12.

When God made Trump, he knew that it was his greatest gift to Straightriotism since he gave us the bowling ball. pic.twitter.com/4s9G5fzQeB — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) January 5, 2024

13.

God made Trump the same way Francis Ford Coppola made “Jack” — they all can’t be winners. https://t.co/6naHMPcw8o — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) January 5, 2024

14.

A more plausible creation myth would have the former president emerging fully formed from the backside of a gigantic horse. https://t.co/c576mdcy7w — Chris Miller (@MrCCMiller) January 8, 2024

15.

Oh, brother. If, by chance, you swallow poison, watch this to induce vomiting. https://t.co/Kf2AhwlN7m — Mo Ray (@mo2dmax) January 5, 2024

It’s not quite correct to say that Trump doesn’t have a religion.

He worships every Sunday at Our Lady of the Immaculate Front Nine. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 5, 2024

READ MORE

Donald Trump claims he’s a genius because he’s just spotted that U.S. spells ‘us’ – 16 funniest takedowns

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab