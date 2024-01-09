US

There’s not enough WTF in the world to react to this ‘God Made Trump’ advert

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 9th, 2024

There’s a proud MAGA tradition of treating Donald Trump as though he were a saint walking among us, rather than a man facing 91 indictments, who tried to get his VP to overturn the result of an election.

It has gifted us things like this

And this …

Over on his social media site, Truth Social, Trump recently shared possibly the most extreme example to date, and you need to hold on tight so you don’t cringe yourself inside out.

“God said I need someone willing to get up before dawn. Fix this country. Work all day. Fight the Marxists. Eat supper. Then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state. So God made Trump.”

God presumably also said ‘I need someone to store top secret documents in a bathroom, be impeached twice and cheat on all his wives.’ So God made Trump.

The ad, or tribute, is loosely based on Paul Harvey’s ‘So God Made a Farmer‘ speech from the 1978 Future Farmers of America Convention, but is obviously more directly ‘inspired’ by this.

There’s clearly a crisis of delusion on the US political right, and it’s been getting exactly the reactions it deserves.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

It’s not quite correct to say that Trump doesn’t have a religion.

READ MORE

Donald Trump claims he’s a genius because he’s just spotted that U.S. spells ‘us’ – 16 funniest takedowns

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab