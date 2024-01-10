The Conservative Post complained to Elon Musk that Tories keep getting community notes – and got community noted

Twitter

There aren’t that many parts of the site formerly known as Twitter that are functioning reliably since the takeover by Elon Musk, but one that seems to be thriving is Community Notes.

These can be added to a post to correct misinformation, and the note itself is rated by those who read it.

It has recently seen Priti Patel called out for feigning concern about the Horizon Post Office IT scandal after not mentioning it for the last decade, and Rishi Sunak corrected both for claiming to have cut taxes and for trying to take the credit for a drop in inflation.

In fact, several prominent Conservatives have been called out by this feature for making false claims, and the web-based magazine Conservative Post isn’t a bit happy.

The people who have signed up to write Community Notes had the opportunity to do the funniest thing. So they did.

The Secret Barrister added this note of their own regarding Conservative Post contributor and ‘leading barrister’ mentioned in the plea to Musk – Steven Barrett.

Further note Mr Barrett is not a leading barrister. He is a junior barrister and Conservative Councillor, who routinely offers inaccurate and partisan commentary on the law which actual leading barristers are forced to correct. As a result he has blocked most leading barristers. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) January 9, 2024

The Post’s plea to Musk was met with exactly the scorn you’d expect.

1.

Dear @elonmusk

The Community Notes provided on this platform are supported by good & trusted Journalism with references. The UK's Conservative Party has lied at will to the public. It continues to do so daily. Community Notes helps to clarify when they do. TY for that service https://t.co/pCoUC05WSn — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 9, 2024

2.

3.

What do you advise we do? Er, tell the truth? https://t.co/Xwbg4HMJBn — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) January 9, 2024

4.

lmao at the thought of him sending the one (1) human employee of twitter left to go look up who ‘the UK’s Labour Party’ and ‘Conservative Post’ are STAT pic.twitter.com/wMkZDtbqBA — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 9, 2024

5.

This is just beyond desperate https://t.co/64L8Dv2r2B — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 9, 2024

6.

That is not how Community Notes work (I should know, I'm a contributor). Ironic that you'd lie, in an attempt to defend your lying. — Farsight Finance (@Farsight_F) January 9, 2024

7.

A grown up TWEETED THIS, they sat at a desk and wrote “Dear Elon” https://t.co/oWkKipug7X pic.twitter.com/4HTwM6D7vV — Marples Back (@MissMarplesback) January 9, 2024

8.

This is GOLD! The Conservative Post ran to the Space Karen begging for help and blaming Labour because Tory posts are being revealed as blatant lies via community note fact checking. ONLY TO GET COMMUNITY NOTED. What a bunch of fucking salads pic.twitter.com/XEhgNtJaPU — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 9, 2024

9.

There Tories are losing their shit about community notes and peddling rubbish about them – only to receive a community note about their misleading tweet about community notes pic.twitter.com/DAzry7G7z4 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) January 9, 2024

10.

With the recent deluge of anti-Labour posts from Tory supporters and MPs, this has to be right up there as one of the most pathetically desperate. https://t.co/cVhtsJ7w8m — Mark Bentley (@MARKEYE) January 9, 2024

11.

AMAZED! I laughed hard at this Trumpian, “it’s not fair, Mr Musk” tantrum, wholeheartedly believing it was a parody. And it’s NOT! It’s real! Amazing! P.S. @SBarrettBar is NOT a leading barrister! He’s a Tory stooge who habitually comments on subjects he knows nothing about https://t.co/FltdPWELLB — Tony Kent #TheShadowNetwork (@TonyKent_Writes) January 9, 2024

12.

The Conservative Post. A story in two parts. pic.twitter.com/ha6G8SBguB — liam norris (@liamnorris1001) January 9, 2024

There hasn’t been a response from Musk, at the time of writing, so Nick Newman had to use his imagination.

BREAKING …. The Conservative Party have broken the Community Notes system – Elon says “it wasn’t designed to have to accompany every Government post” pic.twitter.com/9ZW65plDEN — Nick Newman (@NCWNewman) January 9, 2024

READ MORE

17 of the most savage and entertaining ‘community notes’ corrections on Twitter

Image Conservative Post