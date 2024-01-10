Ryanair jumped on board the ‘of course’ TikTok trend and it really took off

Entertainment

If you spend any time on TikTok, you may recently have spotted the ‘of course’ trend, in which people with something in common, such as skaters, musicians, people who work for a company etc., pick out characteristics of that thing.

Like this …

Or this …

Ryanair, whose social media game is strong on all platforms, joined in with 30 seconds of summing up the company.

It really took off, with over 50,000 likes and almost three quarters of a million views in a matter of hours. It also attracted comments like these.

We are Ryanair. Of course our lagsanga is always burnt.

Anton Wait …we do do lasagne onboard??!?

Ryanair

I want my 2024 mood to be the nose ring gal’s intensity.

Noodlehorse Media It’s giving unhinged.

Ryanair

OMGGG RYANAIRRRR.

M OMG calm down.

Ryanair

I flew Ryanair 2 days ago, IT WAS AWESOME BUT THERE WERE CLAPPERS.

zdenduthemalteseavgeek Clappers have to pay extra.

Ryanair

Out of all the the 27448586 RyanAir flights I’ve been on, I’ve heard the trumpets once!! I feel robbed of this spectacular display.

Francesca Murphy

Ryanair slaying as allways.

Obama Yes we are.

Ryanair

Who hired these interns? They are brilliant!!!

Carlos

I need to start following Ryanair purely for their replies in the comments.

Tomas Rauckis

Me watching this on my way to the airport to catch a Ryanair flight

Veva

We are Ryanair. Of course we love hard landings.

Cody

@easyJet @wizzair You have some marketing game to catch up to.

JJ

Wait a minute that’s my luggage that Ryanair lost in December

vitya-i-zvery

That One British Guy threw some shade at Alaska Airlines.

You’re Ryanair. At least your door doesn’t blow off mid-flight.

This is how Ryanair threw their own shade at baggage chancers.

Source Ryanair Image Screengrab