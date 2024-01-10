Ryanair jumped on board the ‘of course’ TikTok trend and it really took off
If you spend any time on TikTok, you may recently have spotted the ‘of course’ trend, in which people with something in common, such as skaters, musicians, people who work for a company etc., pick out characteristics of that thing.
Like this …
@kaycegbrown We’re teachers of course…. #teachertiktok #teacher #teachersbelike #classroom #teachersontiktok #fyp #elementaryschool #christmas #wereteachers #ofcoursetrend ♬ original sound – kaycegbrown
Or this …
@naomi.monet We’re in it to save lives @Arrington Carter196 ❤️ #vetmed #vettok #ofcoursetrend #vettechsoftiktok #veterinary #vettechsbelike #animalshelter ♬ original sound – Space.Cadet
Ryanair, whose social media game is strong on all platforms, joined in with 30 seconds of summing up the company.
@ryanair ryanair 101 #ryanair ♬ original sound – Ryanair
It really took off, with over 50,000 likes and almost three quarters of a million views in a matter of hours. It also attracted comments like these.
We are Ryanair. Of course our lagsanga is always burnt.
Anton
Wait …we do do lasagne onboard??!?
Ryanair
I want my 2024 mood to be the nose ring gal’s intensity.
Noodlehorse Media
It’s giving unhinged.
Ryanair
OMGGG RYANAIRRRR.
M
OMG calm down.
Ryanair
I flew Ryanair 2 days ago, IT WAS AWESOME BUT THERE WERE CLAPPERS.
zdenduthemalteseavgeek
Clappers have to pay extra.
Ryanair
Out of all the the 27448586 RyanAir flights I’ve been on, I’ve heard the trumpets once!! I feel robbed of this spectacular display.
Francesca Murphy
Ryanair slaying as allways.
Obama
Yes we are.
Ryanair
Who hired these interns? They are brilliant!!!
Carlos
I need to start following Ryanair purely for their replies in the comments.
Tomas Rauckis
Me watching this on my way to the airport to catch a Ryanair flight
Veva
We are Ryanair. Of course we love hard landings.
Cody
@easyJet @wizzair You have some marketing game to catch up to.
JJ
Wait a minute that’s my luggage that Ryanair lost in December
vitya-i-zvery
That One British Guy threw some shade at Alaska Airlines.
You’re Ryanair. At least your door doesn’t blow off mid-flight.
This is how Ryanair threw their own shade at baggage chancers.
@ryanair Who you kiddin’ #woah #baggage #ryanair ♬ original sound – Ryanair
READ MORE
Ryanair had the best response for a GB News reporter who took aim at their Novak Djokovic joke
Source Ryanair Image Screengrab