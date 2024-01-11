Celebrity

Peter Crouch hit the back of the net with his response to news of 10-foot aliens in Brazil

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 11th, 2024

There’s a reason why Peter Crouch‘s podcast is consistently in the top three in the country, and it’s largely that Peter is a very funny man.

He demonstrated that on Twitter/X when he reacted to a very odd story coming from Brazil, alleging the sighting of ten-foot aliens.

The Metro shared the report.

Nice puppets. It’d be a shame if someone were to …pretend they were aliens and make themselves look like complete idiots all over the world.

There were a lot of people commenting on the puppets aliens, including these.

Tony Blackburn described the scene perfectly.

But it was this funny response from Peter Crouch that won hands down.

These comments have it covered.

Perhaps he wasn’t joking after all.

Ypu can watch That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.

