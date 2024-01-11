Peter Crouch hit the back of the net with his response to news of 10-foot aliens in Brazil

Celebrity

There’s a reason why Peter Crouch‘s podcast is consistently in the top three in the country, and it’s largely that Peter is a very funny man.

He demonstrated that on Twitter/X when he reacted to a very odd story coming from Brazil, alleging the sighting of ten-foot aliens.

The Metro shared the report.

Hikers have taken footage of what they believe are ‘aliens' in Brazil They said they moved very quickly and seemed to be around 10ft tall pic.twitter.com/3bkoupIURQ — Metro (@MetroUK) January 10, 2024

Nice puppets. It’d be a shame if someone were to …pretend they were aliens and make themselves look like complete idiots all over the world.

There were a lot of people commenting on the puppets aliens, including these. Creased at the idea that aliens come to Earth to stand on a mountain doing the Sturridge celebration https://t.co/nlENoLgjDw pic.twitter.com/3m3LepokBY — Roberto Radgio (@JohanJnrRidley) January 10, 2024

We get clear Ultra 8K footage of drunk girls fighting in the street but every “Alien” sighting looks like it was recorded on a Nokia 3310 https://t.co/SVmqlz1tGJ — PBZ (@PyBarz) January 11, 2024

Who had "10ft aliens" on their "Shit that'll happen in 2024" bingo card? https://t.co/lSWxXjd71K — Mike Jay Morgan | ♌ | ENTJ-T | (@LayeredStrange) January 10, 2024

The moon shot from an iPhone but that's the best shot we can get if aliens https://t.co/AS1pXUypYP pic.twitter.com/yQ8Ywi9DxV — Dustin Begosh-Mayne, MD (@drbegoshmayne) January 11, 2024

Tony Blackburn described the scene perfectly.

I think this is probably the worst pictures of Aliens I’ve ever seen. Where are they moving quickly, they seem to be standing still looking out at the scenery. Obviously hikers out for an afternoon walk and probably looking for somewhere to have a cream tea. https://t.co/vVdhpR0oyx — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) January 11, 2024

But it was this funny response from Peter Crouch that won hands down.

We were on a family holiday pls respect our privacy at this time https://t.co/1OmazfJcS9 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 10, 2024

These comments have it covered.

1.

Class tweet from Crouch https://t.co/NfyGQNzrse — WinnieTheShit (@TheRealLindaK) January 10, 2024

2.

I admire anyone who can take the Micky out of themselves. https://t.co/cXEmCrGTOp — Nick Knight (@spidernick) January 10, 2024

3.

You should be a comedian, skies the limit — paul (@paulp_123) January 10, 2024

4.

Crouchie has confirmed his place as the wittiest footballer of all time. — Sam (@EverGrowSam) January 10, 2024

5.

OK everyone, Crouchie won twitter/X today… everyone else can go home https://t.co/URNoQ79Bj0 — Just Shobs (@shobayyamani) January 11, 2024

6.

Crouchy is easily the funniest ex pro about if you haven’t watched or listened to the pod idk what you’re doing https://t.co/7UV2MRC6vN — Abz (@AbzBusquets) January 10, 2024

7.

funniest thing i have seen on the internet today https://t.co/gmo1dUwNo3 — Ye.TY (@demedicibank) January 11, 2024

8.

Perhaps he wasn’t joking after all.

Ypu can watch That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.

