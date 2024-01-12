An airline shared news of an all-female flight crew and the misogynists lost their tiny minds

US

A recent post by author and flight attendant Heather Poole drew people’s attention to a disappointing statistic.

Do people realize that only 10-13% of pilots are female? It’s 2024. — @Heather_Poole (@Heather_Poole) January 9, 2024

It caught the attention of some irritated individuals – like these.

Just a couple of days later, Southwest Airlines celebrated an all-female crew with this positive post.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Southwest was inundated with replies very similar to those on Heather Poole’s post.

This sample shows what they were up against.

We love the smell of testosterone mixed with tears in the morning. Here’s what other people had to say.

1.

the comments are as unhinged as you’d expect https://t.co/tpy4JwaHWf — LeGate (@williamlegate) January 11, 2024

2.

Absolutely living for the replies saying “Hope they’re qualified!” like Southwest just roams the streets asking random women if they’d like to fly a plane today https://t.co/ANUaI8a1lJ — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) January 11, 2024

3.

Reading the misogynistic responses to this genuinely makes me so depressed. Like, I’m used to casual misogyny but jfc I forget how much some people really, truly don’t see women as people https://t.co/gpCmiRYu15 — k (ornithological era ) (@how_do_i_pdf) January 11, 2024

4.

Wonder how long it takes for misogynists like Elon Musk to find this post… DEI meltdown in 3…2…1.. https://t.co/scjckbO94e pic.twitter.com/C7OzHIRHca — WB (@TheWanyeBest) January 11, 2024

5.

If you want to see the most despicable men on the planet just check the comments https://t.co/294GYmb1U2 — —— (@maxdijion) January 11, 2024

6.

They know exactly what they’re doing, and I for one love it https://t.co/KkxTES9IOh — Stephen Silver (@StephenSilver) January 11, 2024

7.

The poor social media manager who thought this was just a fun weekday tweet had no idea how much rage it would release from all the chuds. https://t.co/8fP61VqLtR — Alex (@Wyyse) January 11, 2024

8.

Bracing myself to read the comments. I know what’s there but I still have to brace myself. #incelpalooza https://t.co/fG0FHj1vFi — The Drake ‍☠️ (@ifyou_seekaye) January 11, 2024

9.

MAGAzombies going crazy on social media today over this. it’s 2024, and they are in 1924 https://t.co/mOTEfyeSuo — Paul Handley (@PaulHandley2) January 11, 2024

10.

People in the replies (men) genuinely think because this is an all female crew that none of them are qualified just there to fill in a diversity quota. Cos only men are truly qualified to operate the big flying machine. https://t.co/xDffIWi5jw — Samantha (@samanthasrants) January 11, 2024

11.

I love that Southwest Airlines went to the trouble of putting two women through extensive training to become qualified pilots, all just to enrage rightoids. That’s called playing the long game. pic.twitter.com/ipEDAhgxbw — christoph (@Halalcoholism) January 12, 2024

Christian Christensen captured the essence of the bigotry at play.

"I just saw pictures of all female and all Black flight crews. How can I be sure they didn't take the place of more qualified candidates?" "Do you wonder if more qualified candidates were passed over when the crew is all male or all white?" "No, see, that's different because.." — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) January 11, 2024

