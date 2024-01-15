Entertainment

Gladiators is back on Saturday night TV, and it’s serving total nostalgia – 22 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 15th, 2024

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll no doubt have dewy-eyed memories of watching the hugely successful TV show Gladiators on a Saturday night in the 90s.

The format saw ‘ordinary’ members of the public challenge incredibly physically fit and well-trained ‘Gladiators’ in a series of strength, agility and endurance-testing feats, which owed more to It’s a Knockout than to the Colosseum.

It made household names of the professionals, including Jet, Wolf, Cobra and the iconic Blaze, who had started out as contestant Eunice Huthart.


Via

On Saturday night, Gladiators returned with most of the elements that made the original so popular – the super-fit Gladiators, the lycra, the final tough Travelator climb. It was a hit

One huge change was the switch from presenting duo Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu to father and son team Bradley and Barney Walsh.

This was the public verdict.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2