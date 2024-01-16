Here’s a minute and a bit to make your day so much better (sound up!)

Videos

Very possibly you’ve seen this mother and son pairing before but if you haven’t then you are in for a treat. And if you have then you’re going to want to watch it again. Aren’t you?

It’s the great @Peet_Montzingo who posts videos of him and his family, all of whom have dwarfism. And this is an all-time classic.

This only gets better. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/pkJ6WyzujM — Deb (@DontCallMeDebby) January 13, 2024

Magnificently played all round!

The lord is the greatest comedian giving her that tall goofy kid https://t.co/slD43ILRUm — Antoine Hardy (@Slangdini) January 13, 2024

What a riot! Only a cherished child can making such a loving impact on Mom Good parenting!! Could you imagine?

Had she stifled him from this adorable playfulness, he might have quickly or eventually lost drive, creativity, and enjoyment. — DarbyB (@Imworthwhile) January 13, 2024

I just know she regrets the day she signed his permission slip for band https://t.co/SDT4sTtHhS — I just might comply (@trinalew13) January 13, 2024

The fuckin horror music with the knife has ended me — Josh (@Josh_More) January 13, 2024

This never gets old to see. I want my niblings – current & future ones – to troll my disabled behind like this. Lol. https://t.co/etnuUtC8WA — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) January 13, 2024

And just in case, like this person …

The fire one is going over my head — (@JustPhilly__) January 13, 2024

Careless Whisper — Deb (@DontCallMeDebby) January 13, 2024

And find lots more @peetmontzingo on TikTok here!

Source TikTok @peetmontzingo @DontCallMeDebb