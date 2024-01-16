Videos

Here’s a minute and a bit to make your day so much better (sound up!)

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2024

Very possibly you’ve seen this mother and son pairing before but if you haven’t then you are in for a treat. And if you have then you’re going to want to watch it again. Aren’t you?

It’s the great @Peet_Montzingo who posts videos of him and his family, all of whom have dwarfism. And this is an all-time classic.

Magnificently played all round!

And just in case, like this person …

And find lots more @peetmontzingo on TikTok here!

@peetmontzingo my favorite sound effecting mom bits so far @queenmamadrama ♬ original sound – Peet Montzingo

Source TikTok @peetmontzingo @DontCallMeDebb