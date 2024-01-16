Here’s a minute and a bit to make your day so much better (sound up!)
Very possibly you’ve seen this mother and son pairing before but if you haven’t then you are in for a treat. And if you have then you’re going to want to watch it again. Aren’t you?
It’s the great @Peet_Montzingo who posts videos of him and his family, all of whom have dwarfism. And this is an all-time classic.
This only gets better. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/pkJ6WyzujM
— Deb (@DontCallMeDebby) January 13, 2024
Magnificently played all round!
The lord is the greatest comedian giving her that tall goofy kid https://t.co/slD43ILRUm
— Antoine Hardy (@Slangdini) January 13, 2024
What a riot! Only a cherished child can making such a loving impact on Mom
Good parenting!!
Could you imagine?
Had she stifled him from this adorable playfulness, he might have quickly or eventually lost drive, creativity, and enjoyment.
— DarbyB (@Imworthwhile) January 13, 2024
I just know she regrets the day she signed his permission slip for band https://t.co/SDT4sTtHhS
— I just might comply (@trinalew13) January 13, 2024
The fuckin horror music with the knife has ended me
— Josh (@Josh_More) January 13, 2024
This never gets old to see.
I want my niblings – current & future ones – to troll my disabled behind like this. Lol. https://t.co/etnuUtC8WA
— Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) January 13, 2024
And just in case, like this person …
The fire one is going over my head
— (@JustPhilly__) January 13, 2024
Careless Whisper
— Deb (@DontCallMeDebby) January 13, 2024
And find lots more @peetmontzingo on TikTok here!
@peetmontzingo my favorite sound effecting mom bits so far @queenmamadrama ♬ original sound – Peet Montzingo