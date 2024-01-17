Dara Ó Briain remembered the time he wore a wig for a gig in New Zealand and it’s fabulous

Celebrity

We’re absolutely addicted to Taskmaster and we’re also big fans of Dara Ó Briain so it was an absolute treat when the great man turned up on series 14 of the Channel 4 show.

We mention it again because of this particular outtake which has just gone viral on Twitter, Dara’s tale of when he wore a wig for a gig in New Zealand and it’s a minute very well spent.

THEY RELEASED THE NEW ZEALAND TASKMASTER OUTTAKE pic.twitter.com/7r5PUtJl5g — ellen️sam campbell lover !!!! (@kiwibefriendss) January 16, 2024

We’re going to have to go back and watch the series all over again now …

I’m honestly shocked because we’re famously quite timid and reserved audiences so this is big for us — kiwi (@flightlessbord) January 16, 2024

omg yesss that makes it even more funnier lmaoooo — ellen️sam campbell lover !!!! (@kiwibefriendss) January 17, 2024

This make me so happy! — S H (@simonsayscoffee) January 17, 2024

Respect, New Zealand Dara went to the other side of the world to wear that wig in public? Wise, he'd have been heckled in the street! — Cathy (@cathyby) January 17, 2024

Here’s what Dara had to say after the moment didn’t make the actual Channel 4 show.

Shout out to the team of Taskmaster New Zealand who took the wig photos, and even filmed me doing a tour show in Auckland in the wig (for about 3 minutes, until somebody shouted “What’s with the fucking wig?” In a NZ accent). Sadly, it didn’t make the cut. #taskmaster — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) January 14, 2024

And all this talk of wigs reminded us of when Ó Briain was relentlessly bothered with people telling him how much this sign language guy looked like him.

Every press conference.

Every day.

Why are you doing the sign language Dara?

Why are you wearing a wig and doing the sign language Dara?

A hundred different tweets every time.

(Shakes head sadly, sinks to the floor sobbing) https://t.co/lTYND0DBTt — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 9, 2020

Good times. Of a sort.

Lots more Taskmaster on TikTok here!

Source @kiwibefriendss