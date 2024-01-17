Celebrity

Dara Ó Briain remembered the time he wore a wig for a gig in New Zealand and it’s fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated January 17th, 2024

We’re absolutely addicted to Taskmaster and we’re also big fans of Dara Ó Briain so it was an absolute treat when the great man turned up on series 14 of the Channel 4 show.

We mention it again because of this particular outtake which has just gone viral on Twitter, Dara’s tale of when he wore a wig for a gig in New Zealand and it’s a minute very well spent.

We’re going to have to go back and watch the series all over again now …

Here’s what Dara had to say after the moment didn’t make the actual Channel 4 show.

And all this talk of wigs reminded us of when Ó Briain was relentlessly bothered with people telling him how much this sign language guy looked like him.

Good times. Of a sort.

Source @kiwibefriendss