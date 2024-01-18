An American asked which 5 shots we’d take for $30k and the cultural divide with the UK has never felt wider

US

We don’t know too much about GeGe Green – @Rajantis_ over on Twitter – except that they’re from Chicago and they had a question that they wanted their follows (and indeed anyone else) to answer.

‘If you had to take 5 Straight shots for $30k rn What liquor would you choose to do it with?’

If you had to take 5 Straight shots for $30k rn What liquor would you choose to do it with ? pic.twitter.com/Mf6gZTqjMy — GeGe Green (@Rajantis_) January 15, 2024

And the answers came rolling in, illustrating – apart from what five shots people would choose, obviously – just how wide the cultural divide has grown between the UK and the US.

These answers surely say it all.

If you told people in the UK that ye were offering 30 grand to take 5 shots then ye’d have a queue that stretched to France https://t.co/eSFACpeher — Conor (@ConorM67_) January 16, 2024

You can tell from this that most Americans didn’t spend evenings down the park with their mates when they were 14 swigging vodka, that could also double up as paint stripper, straight from the bottle. https://t.co/SSE2KmneUt — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 17, 2024

you can tell an american wrote this because 5 shots is what the average person has on a night out https://t.co/56iZ7itIig — ☻ (@WZG1889) January 15, 2024

Why are Americans such massive fannies https://t.co/RtXNYsNa6N — G  〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) January 16, 2024

all of europes economy after they’re given 30k for every 5 shots https://t.co/x2qf3UA8hK pic.twitter.com/JlNqC5FNqp — maddy / summertime (@summertime_6) January 16, 2024

American always go on about having a wild night of drunken antics, when they mean they had four beers and one shot of tequila in the space of eight hours. https://t.co/R4yXvbwk9h — Kevin (@caoimhinof) January 16, 2024

it’s five shots Michael, what could this be, amateur hour? https://t.co/KXNwWF5qTP — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) January 16, 2024

