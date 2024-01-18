US

An American asked which 5 shots we’d take for $30k and the cultural divide with the UK has never felt wider

John Plunkett. Updated January 18th, 2024

We don’t know too much about GeGe Green – @Rajantis_ over on Twitter – except that they’re from Chicago and they had a question that they wanted their follows (and indeed anyone else) to answer.

‘If you had to take 5 Straight shots for $30k rn What liquor would you choose to do it with?’

And the answers came rolling in, illustrating – apart from what five shots people would choose, obviously – just how wide the cultural divide has grown between the UK and the US.

These answers surely say it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Image Pixabay