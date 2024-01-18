Lee Anderson reverse ferreted over Rwanda because Labour MPs were laughing at him – 17 funniest responses

News

Never let it be said that Lee Anderson isn’t a man of the sternest principles. Oh no!

Having resigned his deputy chairmanship of the Conservative Party in protest at Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill, which he said wasn’t tough enough, Anderson bravely declared:

‘I don’t think I could carry on in my role when I fundamentally disagree with the bill. I can’t be in a position to vote for something I don’t believe in.’

So Anderson obviously voted against the bill when it came to the crunch on Wednesday night, right? Er, wrong. And this is why.

Lee Anderson, “I was going to vote no.. I couldn’t see how I could support the bill.. I got into the no lobby.. The Labour lot were laughing and giggling.. I couldn’t vote no.. I wanted to vote no.. There’s no way I could support them above the party that’s given me a political… pic.twitter.com/J5yv9Ne2r1 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 17, 2024

Awww, have those nasty MPs been laughing again at you, Lee? Time to change that quote, surely.

‘I don’t think I could carry on in my role when I fundamentally disagree with the bill. I can’t be in a position to vote for something I don’t believe in unless some nasty Labour MPs are laughing at me.’

The mockery was relentless, as you might imagine, and these 17 people surely said it best.

1.

He went against all of his principles…

Because labour were laughing at him. What is he, fucking 5? https://t.co/XiaihX07dP — Coops; Best followers! (@jimmycoops2018) January 18, 2024

2.

This is wild. Presumably they laugh at him whichever part of the building he’s in, so he must be used to it. https://t.co/Yz8ndUmF8O — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) January 18, 2024

3.

“Man of conviction” (sniggers)… — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) January 18, 2024

4.

‘Yeah, Ed Miliband was giggling, Jess Phillips flicked the back of my ears, Angela Rayner said pull my finger then Rachel Reeves said I’d farted so I couldn’t vote with them, couldn’t do it mate.’ https://t.co/yLIP9gcu8N — Florence (@LoxyFlo) January 18, 2024

5.

I too have principles that won’t stand up to a light giggling https://t.co/gUzHoc2O4W — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2024

6.

Lee Anderson’s little display of self pity here bodes very well for when he loses his seat at the next election. I’ll be staying up in the hope that he cries. https://t.co/52W7HtaNm5 — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) January 18, 2024

7

a big boy done a wet shart and run away https://t.co/nJAEV3BT1h — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) January 18, 2024

8.

9.