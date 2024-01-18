News

Lee Anderson reverse ferreted over Rwanda because Labour MPs were laughing at him – 17 funniest responses

John Plunkett. Updated January 18th, 2024

Never let it be said that Lee Anderson isn’t a man of the sternest principles. Oh no!

Having resigned his deputy chairmanship of the Conservative Party in protest at Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill, which he said wasn’t tough enough, Anderson bravely declared:

‘I don’t think I could carry on in my role when I fundamentally disagree with the bill. I can’t be in a position to vote for something I don’t believe in.’

So Anderson obviously voted against the bill when it came to the crunch on Wednesday night, right? Er, wrong. And this is why.

Awww, have those nasty MPs been laughing again at you, Lee? Time to change that quote, surely.

‘I don’t think I could carry on in my role when I fundamentally disagree with the bill. I can’t be in a position to vote for something I don’t believe in unless some nasty Labour MPs are laughing at me.’

The mockery was relentless, as you might imagine, and these 17 people surely said it best.

