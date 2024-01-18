The Metro’s hilariously NSFW headline about the cold weather made everyone’s eyes water – 21 funniest responses

News

It’s not the first time Metro has won our headline of the day and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

But this must surely be the most unexpected – and NSFW – one we’ve featured yet.

Well, it’s one way of putting a new angle on the cold snap, although we’re not expecting it to be picked up by the BBC forecasters just yet.

It prompted no end of very funny replies and here are our 21 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

“Earlier on today a woman phoned in and said she heard she was going to get a double-fisting this weekend.” https://t.co/RmsnzWcD9B pic.twitter.com/e5MayaKAaN — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 18, 2024

4.

5.

6.

7.

Someone’s having a fun day at the Met Office. https://t.co/LeZ2pFyzQA — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 18, 2024

8.

(Inside the Met Office Comms team) “What’s the adjective for light snow?” “Glazed” “Oh ok, what’s the one for bitter cold?” “Penetrating” “Huh. What about heavy rain?” “Utterly bukkaked” “What about cold AND snow?” pic.twitter.com/MsGCCntQt3 — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) January 18, 2024

9.

10.

But we’re going to be absolutely RIMMED by mild temperatures come the spring https://t.co/e5HmaQlWTI — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) January 18, 2024

11.