A property guru asked for ‘creative solutions’ to fill this inaccessible landing and there really was only one winner
It all started when ‘real estate maximalist’ Alan Corey had a request for his followers on Twitter.
It’s all about this inaccessible landing, a design feature of suburban houses which really gets Alan’s goat. So he asked people to use their imaginations to help fill it.
One of my least-liked design elements of suburban design is this inaccessible landing I see in foyers.
Any creative solutions for “staging” it out there? pic.twitter.com/YCoCwF11LN
— Alan Corey | Real Estate Maximalist (@RealEstateMaxi) January 16, 2024
And it prompted no end of responses, not all of which – full disclosure – we understand.
1.
The first hour of Wind Waker be like https://t.co/15irDHddds pic.twitter.com/4tsOEl5PdV
— Rebecca Stone (Taylor’s Version) (@forestminish) January 19, 2024
2.
The world’s his stage https://t.co/6NLP2wmSFD pic.twitter.com/S9NIlmr3Mn
— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) January 19, 2024
3.
That Heart Container that was just out of reach seven years ago. https://t.co/ak6bEKja8B pic.twitter.com/VbBCSCYHJE
— Judy Ann Calder (@AHylianPrincess) January 21, 2024
4.
I be having a ball up here♂️ https://t.co/sIN9Rn5pHH pic.twitter.com/WAanHxDEEO
— Kancho (@HumpedMyJeweler) January 19, 2024
5.
IT’S OVER, ANAKIN! I HAVE THE HIGH GROUND https://t.co/0DS4PM7prA pic.twitter.com/paIJgbDORO
— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) January 19, 2024
6.
me and my friend made a persona 5 version of this lol https://t.co/mKOsFOcPYU pic.twitter.com/Hua77Xn76g
— Persona-fied Character Edits (@PersonaFusions) January 19, 2024
7.
Finally, a place to put my Doctor Who figures https://t.co/lJaVMHJc51 pic.twitter.com/47GKbqBzdR
— Cooper Hillier (@CooperHillier) January 19, 2024
8.
first and only chance to grab it https://t.co/rYUpavpxKp pic.twitter.com/bhlZYU0J0L
— Teaboy (@TeaboyAllStars) January 18, 2024
9.
perfect location for a chili’s https://t.co/lkWFui3RX7 pic.twitter.com/U96S0mOVkU
— stoolie memes (@StoolieMemes) January 18, 2024
10.
The only option https://t.co/9iylJkUlCZ pic.twitter.com/6X5TXgP5eL
— Official Vader (@officialvader66) January 18, 2024
11.
Bust that window out and…. pic.twitter.com/dkhjDjjV12
— Parker D. Little (@imvarsityparker) January 17, 2024
But enough about all those, because there really was only one winner (we got there eventually).
Statler: Oh look, a prospective buyer!
Waldorf: More like a prospective regretter! If these walls could talk they would plead the fifth! Do-ho-ho-ho! https://t.co/X7YO5uxiDO pic.twitter.com/21iJCQRgIl
— staid (@staidindoors) January 18, 2024
Assignment completed!
Statler: Hey, this half-foyer isn't half-bad.
Waldorf: You're right. It's all-bad. Oh ho ho.
— Vance (@hemlockecho) January 18, 2024
Source @RealEstateMaxi