A property guru asked for ‘creative solutions’ to fill this inaccessible landing and there really was only one winner

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2024

It all started when ‘real estate maximalist’ Alan Corey had a request for his followers on Twitter.

It’s all about this inaccessible landing, a design feature of suburban houses which really gets Alan’s goat. So he asked people to use their imaginations to help fill it.

And it prompted no end of responses, not all of which – full disclosure – we understand.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

But enough about all those, because there really was only one winner (we got there eventually).

Assignment completed!

Source @RealEstateMaxi