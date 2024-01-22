A property guru asked for ‘creative solutions’ to fill this inaccessible landing and there really was only one winner

Twitter

It all started when ‘real estate maximalist’ Alan Corey had a request for his followers on Twitter.

It’s all about this inaccessible landing, a design feature of suburban houses which really gets Alan’s goat. So he asked people to use their imaginations to help fill it.

One of my least-liked design elements of suburban design is this inaccessible landing I see in foyers. Any creative solutions for “staging” it out there? pic.twitter.com/YCoCwF11LN — Alan Corey | Real Estate Maximalist (@RealEstateMaxi) January 16, 2024

And it prompted no end of responses, not all of which – full disclosure – we understand.

The first hour of Wind Waker be like https://t.co/15irDHddds pic.twitter.com/4tsOEl5PdV — Rebecca Stone (Taylor’s Version) (@forestminish) January 19, 2024

That Heart Container that was just out of reach seven years ago. https://t.co/ak6bEKja8B pic.twitter.com/VbBCSCYHJE — Judy Ann Calder (@AHylianPrincess) January 21, 2024

me and my friend made a persona 5 version of this lol https://t.co/mKOsFOcPYU pic.twitter.com/Hua77Xn76g — Persona-fied Character Edits (@PersonaFusions) January 19, 2024

Finally, a place to put my Doctor Who figures https://t.co/lJaVMHJc51 pic.twitter.com/47GKbqBzdR — Cooper Hillier (@CooperHillier) January 19, 2024

first and only chance to grab it https://t.co/rYUpavpxKp pic.twitter.com/bhlZYU0J0L — Teaboy (@TeaboyAllStars) January 18, 2024

Bust that window out and…. pic.twitter.com/dkhjDjjV12 — Parker D. Little (@imvarsityparker) January 17, 2024

But enough about all those, because there really was only one winner (we got there eventually).

Statler: Oh look, a prospective buyer! Waldorf: More like a prospective regretter! If these walls could talk they would plead the fifth! Do-ho-ho-ho! https://t.co/X7YO5uxiDO pic.twitter.com/21iJCQRgIl — staid (@staidindoors) January 18, 2024

Assignment completed!

Statler: Hey, this half-foyer isn't half-bad. Waldorf: You're right. It's all-bad. Oh ho ho. — Vance (@hemlockecho) January 18, 2024

Source @RealEstateMaxi