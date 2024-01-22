Surely the most unexpected plot twist you’ll see this – or any – week

Videos

We looked up the definition of plot twist in the dictionary and found this.

Okay, we didn’t, obviously, but it is one hell of a plot twist, surely the most unexpected you’ll see this – or any – week.

It’s just gone viral again because, well, watch.

Probably thought she was a giant tennis ball pic.twitter.com/6zIOhHLW2i — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 17, 2024

Ooof.

It was purposely he did a flying kick ! pic.twitter.com/xs7U6R7xeI — Vookie (@VookiesParadise) January 17, 2024

READ MORE

A posse of white nationalists defeated by a train turnstile is fabulously funny and so very perfect

Source @PicturesFoIder