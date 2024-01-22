There aren’t enough car crashes in the world to describe culture secretary Liz Frazer’s next-level awful interview with Kay Burley

News

There’s been a lot of talk about Rishi Sunak having a very shallow talent pool of Conservative MPs with which to fill his Cabinet.

But we had no idea just how shallow that pool had become until we watched culture secretary – culture secretary! – Liz Frazer interviewed by Sky’s Kay Burley today.

And just in case you’re thinking we’re being a wee bit too harsh, just watch whatever the hell this is.

#KayBurley: Do you think the BBC is biased? Lucy Frazer: There’s a perception of bias… on occasion it has been biased.. KB: Perception & evidence are different things pic.twitter.com/kDYeqmfvSU — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 22, 2024

Lucy Frazer is also a barrister, it says here, although we’re not sure we’d be rushing to appoint her any time soon.

And while we scrabble to lift our jaw from the floor, here’s just a flavour of what people made of that.

Evidence? Err? Evidence of bias? Err? Perception? Err?

And all of that from the culture secretary. Oh Lord helps us. https://t.co/mvsJK3pHI0 — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) January 22, 2024

“Alexa, show me a Minister totally out of their depth”.

Evidence of incomptence. https://t.co/bGFEHpYt2P — Ern (@Ern400) January 22, 2024

Kay Burley understands the rules of evidence better than barrister Lucy Frazer Kings Counsel. https://t.co/3gEbdZp7fx — Jake Richards (@JakeBenRichards) January 22, 2024

I’m fascinated by this. Lucy Frazer is a barrister. She’s not thick like Nadine Dorries. And yet when faced with a question she must surely have expected, she falls apart. Is it that she doesn’t actually believe in this stuff? Or is it just the power of Kay Burley? https://t.co/M4jbJjQ49A — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) January 22, 2024

This idiot is totally out of her depth and her government’s attempt to distract people from their shitshow is pathetic. https://t.co/aNO7igW1mL — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) January 22, 2024

This is an absolute car crash of an interview. “The evidence is that some people *think* the BBC is biased and that’s proof enough for me.” https://t.co/od6ZkBkjgo — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 22, 2024

“You know there is a genius among you when the dunces are in confederacy against them”. Never more true than in this car-crash pic.twitter.com/WXy57hr2kq — Nick O’Donnell (@gnickodonnell) January 22, 2024

This is just brilliant, relentless interviewing from @KayBurley https://t.co/tfVYmq97aL — Greg Wright (@gregwrightYP) January 22, 2024

could someone explain the difference between evidence & perception to Culture War Secretary Lucy Frazer pic.twitter.com/SQrGcxoBos — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) January 22, 2024

Lucy Frazer, Nads’ replacement as Culture Sec is a spirited lass.

Look how she ties Marxist @KayBurley up in knots about perception & evidence.

If we Conservatives BELIEVE the BBC is biased that’s good enough.

WE DON’T NEED THE BLOODY EVIDENCE

Why can’t Comrade Burley see this! pic.twitter.com/8fHs1Fe4DB — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 22, 2024

Last word to the brilliant @RosieisaHolt.

I could just do this verbatim I guess? https://t.co/YIcH91Gzxs — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 22, 2024

Source @Haggis_UK