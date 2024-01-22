A posse of white nationalists defeated by a train turnstile is fabulously funny and so very perfect

US

The great Mel Brooks surely couldn’t have scripted it any better.

In fact, Mel Brooks basically has scripted it, except not with this particular bunch of white nationalists who were defeated by a train turnstile in New York.

And it’s just magnificent.

Many thousands of #nyc commuters use these turnstiles correctly every day. But these white nationalist demonstrators who marched here on Saturday seemed to struggle with it. pic.twitter.com/xAq1OykYXV — Ben Von Klemperer (@BVKImages) January 21, 2024

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

A bunch of marching Nazis bumping into one another as they try to figure out Metrocards on their way back to Hoboken is a Mel Brooks scene https://t.co/WOqc5ryaB5 — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 21, 2024

Master race? — Steve Thomas #M365 #Purview #MSIntune (@madvirtualizer) January 22, 2024

If you ever want to stop them marching throw up a few turnstiles in their way — Andrew Mc Cormack (@phpfyi) January 22, 2024

Somebody’s gotta go back and get a shit load of dimes!… pic.twitter.com/82yoac9aoz — Grumpy Cat Dad™️ (@tomtom78953) January 22, 2024

they’re the master race, you see. because of their superior intellect https://t.co/TYjg8MbFi3 — let’s try calling me ‘november’ (@AliceAvizandum) January 22, 2024

MAGA whites not understanding how to use Apple Pay or a metro card — Alex (@Brazil201) January 22, 2024

This reminds me of the scene in Django Unchained where the mob of Klansmen complained about not being able to see through their masks. — Magnum (@_Magnum___) January 22, 2024

it’s because they’ve never left the wealthy suburbs they live in without their $85,000 pick up trucks they cosplay as rednecks in https://t.co/KSyhWwp6KI — P.E. Moskowitz (@_pem_pem) January 22, 2024

They think they’re the superior race — ☮️ℳℬ☮️ (@msgrumpybunny) January 22, 2024

Source @BVKImages