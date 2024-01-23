Sport

Blackburn Rovers had the very best response to Joey Barton’s latest ‘diversity’ rant

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2024

To the world – only briefly, honest – of former footballer turned whatever the hell he is now Joey Barton, whose far-right rebrand took him to the town of Blackburn, on Twitter at least.

Barton shared a historical clip of the Lancashire town in a tweet about ‘diversity, equality and inclusion’.

And it prompted lots of replies, as you might imagine, like this.

And this.

But the best went to a football club Barton didn’t play for, Blackburn Rovers.

Championship winning stuff.

