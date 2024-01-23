Blackburn Rovers had the very best response to Joey Barton’s latest ‘diversity’ rant

Sport

To the world – only briefly, honest – of former footballer turned whatever the hell he is now Joey Barton, whose far-right rebrand took him to the town of Blackburn, on Twitter at least.

Barton shared a historical clip of the Lancashire town in a tweet about ‘diversity, equality and inclusion’.

120 years ago in Blackburn, England. We talk about Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. We never talk about Equity. Who has done the work. Who has built the places. Who fought in the wars. Who paid the taxes. Who built and maintained these communities. We shouldn’t… https://t.co/lHZg1ulQzi — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) January 22, 2024

And it prompted lots of replies, as you might imagine, like this.

There were considerable migrant populations keeping Blackburn's mills running since at least the 1850s, Joey. Wind it in. https://t.co/6d640VxyQM — Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) January 23, 2024

And this.

Immigration was so crucial in rebuilding the U.K. after WW2 that there is an entire generation named after one of the boats that brought them here. They have provided far more value to this country than some guy who got relegated with QPR. https://t.co/tK6IsC7Y17 — Sunday League Hipster (@HipsterManager) January 22, 2024

But the best went to a football club Barton didn’t play for, Blackburn Rovers.

Hi Joey, if you could have your public meltdown without bringing our town into it, that'd be great. Thanks. — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 22, 2024

Championship winning stuff.

The Blackburn admin response pic.twitter.com/7iyRJzv9C6 — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) January 22, 2024

Joey Barton getting bodied by a championship football club's twitter account… https://t.co/4mBMCKhCGE — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) January 22, 2024

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL RATIOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 22, 2024

Source @Rovers H/T @secondtierpod