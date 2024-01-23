‘Life on a ship in the North Sea’ has just gone viral and no matter how mad you think it’s going to be, it’s madder

Videos

The most time we’ve ever spent at sea was the car ferry to the Isle of Wight, and the less said about that the better.

We mention it because of this video which has just gone viral on Reddit, an insider’s look at what life is like on a ship on the North Sea.

And no matter how mad you think it’s going to be – very mad, presumably – it’s madder.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again.

What life is like on a ship in the North Seapic.twitter.com/rhtz1lh6S9 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 23, 2024

Absolute ooof.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘One hand for yerself and one hand for the ship, mate.’

Uncleniles ‘Can’t imagine it’s much fun for them, but it’s fucking funny to watch.’

MiffyCurtains ‘I audibly laughed at the fish bucket crew straight looney tunes logic.’

CharlieBr87 ‘That would be hilarious fun for about one hour.’

ArtificiallyDeep ‘Dude brushing his teeth went back n forth like a pro before eating it. My guy with the broom stick is a little too good and figured out how to stop time.’

CaptainxInsano69

Source Reddit u/Johnny_McPoop Twitter @Rainmaker1973