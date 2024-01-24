US

This Scot’s fabulously no-nonsense shutdown of an ‘American in Edinburgh’ isn’t all it seems but still spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2024

Surely the most purely enjoyable 7 seconds you’ll spend today, this Scot’s no-nonsense shutdown of an ‘American in Edinburgh’.

And while it’s probably not all it might seem – almost certainly, in fact – it went wildly viral because it spoke volumes. Absolute volumes.

 

A post shared by BEST BRITISH BANTER (@itsbritaing)

10/10, no notes.

The clip went even more viral after it was shared by @IkaFerrerGotic on Twitter.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Source Instagram @itsbritaing Twitter @IkaFerrerGotic