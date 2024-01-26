The Army head’s suggestion of bringing back conscription absolutely tanked – 19 favourite funny reactions

News

During a recent speech, the Head of the British Army General Sir Patrick Sanders insisted that conscription of adults up to the age of 60 might be necessary to get the country ready for a war with Russia.

Brits aged up to sixty face conscription, former top military general warns https://t.co/ucPscCalol — LBC (@LBC) January 25, 2024

Presumably having seen the widespread condemnation and thorough panning of the idea, Downing Street was quick to insist that it isn’t something the Government would consider.

I guess the public response wasn't quite what the Government had hoped for as they floated that idea to gage responses. Downing Street rules out conscription over fears of future war with Russia https://t.co/3ldB0ath1i — Tara McCormack (@McCormack_Tara) January 25, 2024

Here are some of the best reactions we spotted.

1.

BREAKING: The UKs first person to get #conscription learns how to fire the Tomahawk Wire Assisted Tactical Surprise missile that has been adapted to target small dinghies to #StopTheBoats as part of Operation Rubber Dinghy Rapids and The War Against Travel from a Canberra pic.twitter.com/zaicDKTecJ — RAF_Luton (@RAF_Luton) January 25, 2024

2.

Can’t wait for conscription to begin all those with union flags in their bio can sign up early — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 25, 2024

3.

Who had Rickets, Scurvy, Malnutrition and Conscription on their Brexit Benefits Bingo card? — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) January 25, 2024

4.

me leaving my conscription interview pic.twitter.com/6O8wl4pAlF — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) January 25, 2024

5.

Imagine conscription happened and you ended up serving in the same unit as Ant McPartlin — Andy (@_andrewkerr_) January 25, 2024

6.

Me when I get my conscription text from the British Army pic.twitter.com/mr6O1jo95f — Eugene (@eugeneh84) January 24, 2024

7.

Bloody typical of the boomers. 110% mortgages, no student loans, no conscription. Am I to do ALL the heavy lifting for you punks — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 24, 2024

8.

We’ve gone from letting Russia access the very top levels of the entire British political, financial, business and cultural establishment to discussing conscription for a ground war with Russia within 15 years. Anyone would think we were being run by vapid cretins. — Brendan May (@bmay) January 25, 2024

9.

They only have to ask and we can avoid all this conscription nonsense. pic.twitter.com/9Bcl05WBj6 — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) January 25, 2024

10.