News

The Army head’s suggestion of bringing back conscription absolutely tanked – 19 favourite funny reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 26th, 2024

During a recent speech, the Head of the British Army General Sir Patrick Sanders insisted that conscription of adults up to the age of 60 might be necessary to get the country ready for a war with Russia.

Presumably having seen the widespread condemnation and thorough panning of the idea, Downing Street was quick to insist that it isn’t something the Government would consider.

Here are some of the best reactions we spotted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2