Just when this train fan’s timing can’t possibly get any worse, along comes the chef’s kiss

There’s bad timing and there’s bad timing, and then there’s the sort of really bad timing experienced by this steam train fan whose excitement proved short lived.

‘A guy’s excitement on seeing a steam train turns sour real fast,’ said noorxbyte.

Talk about a double whammy.

‘A Southern and Thameslink train teaming up to ruin his day. Tbf sounds like my average commute.’

Redpepper40 ‘Just be thankful they were actually moving.’

reginalduk ‘Man that honestly sucks. I do feel bad for the guy but the comedic timing of that second train is chefs kiss.’

Dvyyng ‘It’s the kinda thing you’ll laugh about later on as a hilarious non-intense “fuck me” story.’

Skaparmannen ‘Camera guy never did that math equation about two trains at different speeds meeting at one location I guess.’

Agreeable-Ad3644 ‘That guy really loves and hates trains.’

Source Reddit u/noorxbyte