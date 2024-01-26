Nicola Sturgeon’s frank and NSFW assessment of Boris Johnson is an insult to ‘f***ing clowns’

Politics

Although some of Nicola Sturgeon‘s pandemic-era WhatsApps have vanished into the ether as she changed her phone, a few of the remaining ones have had people laughing and nodding in agreement.

PoliticsJOE had the details.

"We don't get nearly enough credit for how much better than them we are." Nicola Sturgeon called Boris Johnson a fucking clown as he announced the second national lockdown pic.twitter.com/Em0oSIN7JL — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) January 25, 2024

Nicola Sturgeon described Boris Johnson as a "fucking clown" during his speech announcing the second national lockdown pic.twitter.com/4BhRtzUjmG — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) January 25, 2024

Let’s take a look at the key points.

The former First Minister may not be popular with everyone, but this struck a chord.

1.

Nicola Sturgeon in What's Apps with Liz Lloyd #CovidInquiry

said of Boris Johnson "He is a f**king clown" #NotSatire https://t.co/VFMpJXHQrj — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 25, 2024

2.

Nicola Sturgeon calling Boris Johnson "a "fucking clown" in her Whatsapps is highly insulting to clowns everywhere — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 25, 2024

3.

I TOLD YOU ALL https://t.co/CRYCrHevL4 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 25, 2024

4.

"Hands up if you're a fucking clown" pic.twitter.com/LsDh51fhVU — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 25, 2024

5.

Tories: How dare Nicola Sturgeon call Boris Johnson a fucking clown!! pic.twitter.com/HxCXF7F6Nl — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 25, 2024

6.

In which Nicola Sturgeon got it exactly right… https://t.co/YnVkLADC2r — Hubert Cumberdale (@CaptainBlue) January 25, 2024

7.

8.

Nicola Sturgeon needs to apologize for keeping her hilarious zingers private and not sharing them with everyone while she was in power. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 25, 2024

9.

He was indeed…and in every sense of the word… They all knew it..! pic.twitter.com/qah7fwSjU1 — Looking (@_mad_torch) January 25, 2024

10.

And this is supposed to be devastating for Nicola Sturgeon how? https://t.co/5DbkHWgftJ — Phil Burton-Cartledge (@philbc3) January 25, 2024

11.

There’s no doubt that the fucking clown message was brought up in order to embarrass XFM. Boy, did that backfire. pic.twitter.com/MTugt5kDXh — Child of Alba (@ChildOfAlba) January 25, 2024

12.

I would lose more respect for any politician who hasn't described Boris Johnson as a fucking clown in their WhatsApp messages. https://t.co/tyoI3njRp5 — Wilde Thingy (@wildethingy) January 25, 2024

13.

This was said round the country during Covid more times than Joe Wicks did workouts… https://t.co/kvkM7u1on1 — Paul Smith (@PaultheSmith) January 25, 2024

14.

Really can't see any issue with this. What's all the fuss about? Can't wait to see Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunaks WhatsApp messages released about Nicola Sturgeon……..oh yes, that's right, they'll all be deleted, no doubt……….. https://t.co/JvkkwcdDu7 — @DodgyFoo5 (@D0dgyf005) January 25, 2024

15

I suspect there is practically nobody in the country -possibly the world- who hasn’t said this at one time or another. https://t.co/pqdtKw6BGs — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) January 25, 2024

Scott Bryan spotted an unexpected comedy bonus.

BBC News saying “fucking clown” is the energy I need to take into this Friday. pic.twitter.com/oyvpJuwUpO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 26, 2024

