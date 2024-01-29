This classic Mrs Merton encounter with Joanna Lumley has just gone viral and it’s absolutely fabulous

Celebrity

When the stars of The Fast Show reunite for their keenly-anticipated 30th anniversary reunion tour, they will pay tribute their former co-star, Caroline Aherne, who died in 2016.

We mention the late, great Aherne because another of her fabulous creations has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s this Mrs Merton exchange with Joanna Lumley, also featuring the brilliant Craig Cash, shared by journalist and author, @BeardedGenius.

Absolutely fabulous.

Ah she was brilliant. Even though Mrs Merton was massive at the time, she was still so underrated. — Chris Hallam (@ChrisHallamLaw) January 28, 2024

She was the best ❤️ — Mark Faber (@markafaber) January 28, 2024

Just untouchable — European Bob (@EuropeanBob7) January 28, 2024

And you can find the BBC documentary, Caroline Aherne: Queen of Comedy, on iPlayer here.

Source @BeardedGenius