This classic Mrs Merton encounter with Joanna Lumley has just gone viral and it’s absolutely fabulous
When the stars of The Fast Show reunite for their keenly-anticipated 30th anniversary reunion tour, they will pay tribute their former co-star, Caroline Aherne, who died in 2016.
We mention the late, great Aherne because another of her fabulous creations has just gone viral on Twitter.
It’s this Mrs Merton exchange with Joanna Lumley, also featuring the brilliant Craig Cash, shared by journalist and author, @BeardedGenius.
Genius pic.twitter.com/6TQeN9ZB48
Absolutely fabulous.
Ah she was brilliant. Even though Mrs Merton was massive at the time, she was still so underrated.
Awwwww Caroline https://t.co/rsHzVTDLS6
She was the best ❤️
Just untouchable
And you can find the BBC documentary, Caroline Aherne: Queen of Comedy, on iPlayer here.
Source @BeardedGenius