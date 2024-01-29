Watching the Traitors final at home was one thing, but seeing it in the pub was next-level

Entertainment

You don’t have to be a fan of The Traitors to appreciate this, but it’ll help, it will definitely help.

It’s a clip of the climax of the BBC1 reality show’s final on Friday night, recorded not at someone’s home but at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in south London and shared on Twitter.

And it really did take it to a whole new level.

Having now watched #TheTraitors at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, I ABSOLUTELY understand how you footie fans get so buzzed watching matches in the pub fair play ️ pic.twitter.com/kS4CWbC59O — ListerLister (@ListerLister) January 27, 2024

We’re shouting at the screen all over again!

When was the last time that a show like this was screened in pubs and bars? https://t.co/IlWOoj1X6j — Joe Mander (@jmmander) January 27, 2024

I am SO watching the next series of #TheTraitors in the pub https://t.co/PeVmGWETj4 — Simon Beale (@SimonBeale) January 27, 2024

This looks fantastic. Now I feel cheated out of the watching-in-the-pub experience. #TheTraitors https://t.co/5iVulBvaqt — Jill Mansell ✨✨ (@JillMansell) January 27, 2024

What a show – when was last time an entertainment series would produce this sort of atmosphere in a pub. So much kudos to @BBCOne and @studiolambert https://t.co/f4dJRWjQjQ — Charlie Mawer (@CharlieMawer) January 27, 2024

Last word to the pub itself …

️‍ These are our sports! Next stop, Eurovision. https://t.co/K6n8b9mmuq — Royal Vauxhall Tavern (@thervt) January 27, 2024

Source @ListerLister