Watching the Traitors final at home was one thing, but seeing it in the pub was next-level

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2024

You don’t have to be a fan of The Traitors to appreciate this, but it’ll help, it will definitely help.

It’s a clip of the climax of the BBC1 reality show’s final on Friday night, recorded not at someone’s home but at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in south London and shared on Twitter.

And it really did take it to a whole new level.

We’re shouting at the screen all over again!

Last word to the pub itself …

Source @ListerLister