Laurence Fox has officially entered the finding out stage of libelling strangers on the internet – 21 favourite reactions

Celebrity

Laurence Fox‘s two-way libel case with three Twitter/X users has come to an end, and not how he would have wanted.

Laurence Fox loses High Court libel case over social media row https://t.co/kqoR4sl4rc — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 29, 2024

It was triggered by his reaction to a post from October 2020, in which Sainsbury’s declared racists not welcome. pic.twitter.com/P7nCbukUv7 — Sainsbury's (@sainsburys) October 1, 2020

So far, so uncontroversial, right? Not to Fox, who had just founded the Reclaim Party.

People speculated that he objected to anti-racist policies because he, himself, is racist. In response, he called ex-Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Crystal – Colin Seymour – paedophiles. They both sued him.

The former Lewis actor and losing London Mayoral candidate counter-sued them, as well as actress Nicola Thorp, for libel, claiming their accusations of racism against him seriously damaged his reputation and drastically reduced his work opportunities.

Laurence Fox claims he was up for Batman role before being accused of racist Tweets https://t.co/NkyiaXgs1n pic.twitter.com/qaDDWy3ZEZ — The Independent (@Independent) November 27, 2023

The judge didn’t rule on whether Fox is a racist, but she did rule that any reputational damage hadn’t been shown to have been caused by anyone calling him racist, rather than by his own behaviour.

‘The law does not regard the particular imputations against Mr Fox that he was a racist, made by Mr Blake, Mr Seymour or Ms Thorp, as defamatory. That is because, although to express such an opinion is certainly of inherently defamatory tendency, Mr Fox did not sufficiently discharge the burden the law places on a defamation claimant to establish that their particular tweets – rather than anything else he himself, or others, did or said – as a matter of fact and evidence probably caused or were likely to cause serious harm to his reputation by making readers adversely change their minds about him to that degree.’

He's not "officially" a racist as some people are asking – the court didn't determine that because he couldn't prove the prerequisite that he had been harmed by the allegation he was a racist — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) January 29, 2024

brutal: it cannot be defamatory to call Laurence Fox a racist since his reputation on the matter is so low it can scarcely be damaged. pic.twitter.com/7ki1j14YZ0 — bat020 (@bat020) January 29, 2024

The High Court has also ruled that calling Laurence Fox a racist is NOT defamatory pic.twitter.com/TZQJNEyRLf — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) January 29, 2024

Fox made a long rambling statement outside the court, which you may or may not choose to watch. It basically took him nine minutes to say ‘Everybody else is wrong.’ Laurence Fox is a shambles pic.twitter.com/t6fGJ1saXm — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) January 29, 2024

Nicola Thorp shared some thoughts.

We won. On all counts. For the last three years, Laurence Fox has held us responsible for the downfall of his acting career, his failure to become London Mayor and even the increasing cost of his car insurance. During my cross-examination, his barrister even suggested I was… — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) January 29, 2024

If you were wondering whether Fox has learnt anything from the case, it seems not.

Fox’s statement outside The High Court revealed he’s “two million bloody quid in” and intends to appeal the decision He proceeded to call Gary Lineker a “massive racist” adding “good luck Gary, you’re not suing me” pic.twitter.com/VvpFhK9QmM — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) January 29, 2024

Here’s a little of what people have been saying about the ruling.

1.

My thoughts are with plucky free speech warrior Laurence Fox as he faces the legal consequences of defaming people. Those thoughts are as follows:

1. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

2. *breathe*

3. Ha ha ha ha ha ha fucking ha. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 29, 2024

2.

I suppose Laurence Fox will now put it all behind him and concentrate on his music career. So it's not all good news. — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 29, 2024

3.

Laurence Fox checking his balance on Monzo tonight pic.twitter.com/riYqJqUImj — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 29, 2024

4.

Laurence Fox only lost his libel case because the judge was jealous at how good he is at karate (self-taught). — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 29, 2024

5.

I see Laurence Fox has lost in court again… pic.twitter.com/Z15IkSEI7s — NewsThump (@newsthump) January 29, 2024

6.

Laurence Fox is a national treasure. Who else soils themselves on a daily basis for our amusement? pic.twitter.com/NF7FqPBrkA — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 29, 2024

7.

Oh dear. Laurence Fox isn’t taking the news very well, is he? pic.twitter.com/irZ3x7bEiP — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 29, 2024

8.

Say what you like about Laurence Fox. No seriously…. https://t.co/g24nodX9Km pic.twitter.com/ElhtNqgiPX — Simon London (@slondonuk) January 29, 2024

9.

That Laurence Fox ruling explained: pic.twitter.com/3HbOY2h3Jw — Ross Lawson (@Ross_Lawson) January 29, 2024

10.