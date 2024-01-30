Entertainment

There has surely never been an extra more hilariously committed to their role than this

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2024

This isn’t the first extra we’ve written about in a movie, but it’s surely the most memorable.

Not that they’re called extras nowadays – we believe the correct term is background actor or supporting artists – and rightly so.

Anyway, whatever you prefer to call them, you will surely never see an extra more dedicated to the role than this, a clip from Avengers, er, well, one of the Avengers movies which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

Time for a new category at the Academy Awards?

Like this memorable moment from Quantum of Solace, but exactly the opposite.

To conclude …

Extras Assemble!

Source @ayeejuju