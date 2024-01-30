There has surely never been an extra more hilariously committed to their role than this
This isn’t the first extra we’ve written about in a movie, but it’s surely the most memorable.
Not that they’re called extras nowadays – we believe the correct term is background actor or supporting artists – and rightly so.
Anyway, whatever you prefer to call them, you will surely never see an extra more dedicated to the role than this, a clip from Avengers, er, well, one of the Avengers movies which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.
the woman in the striped t-shirt was running for her LIFE pic.twitter.com/jZwALJ7hew
— juju (@ayeejuju) January 29, 2024
Time for a new category at the Academy Awards?
She made it the most believable cause i would be GONE! wtf??
— Get The Raid⬛ ☏ (@dinopostedthat) January 29, 2024
Her after watching back her scene pic.twitter.com/vGq0Hqgeny
— SWB (@ykkswb) January 29, 2024
She made the 20 dollars they paid her worth it
— Kiann (@rmfc_kiann) January 29, 2024
I think her pay was doubled pic.twitter.com/KaGHN8MTIR
— feenin’ (@TheThinker8412) January 29, 2024
She didn't want none of that
— Life (@LifeOfElation) January 29, 2024
nahhh wtf she was zooming pic.twitter.com/Ye8Bov6UFo
— nolimitlorm (@nolimitlorm) January 29, 2024
I thought the Flash was a DC Character? pic.twitter.com/3lVO0v0A4x
— ♒︎ (@Excites_) January 29, 2024
that’s an actor right there
— ryan (@scubaryan_) January 29, 2024
Like this memorable moment from Quantum of Solace, but exactly the opposite.
In recognition of James Bond's 60th birthday, let's revisit the world's worst extra: the guy sweeping thin air in Quantum of Solace.pic.twitter.com/xOFgtiSNpv
— Damon (@damonspencer) October 5, 2022
To conclude …
Oh my gosh, I'm going to pay attention to that next time I watch Avengers. Lol https://t.co/6MizvbSNof pic.twitter.com/4xDZtTrQiR
— NC Courage & Reign FC (@Harmonizer91) January 30, 2024
Extras Assemble!
Source @ayeejuju