There has surely never been an extra more hilariously committed to their role than this

This isn’t the first extra we’ve written about in a movie, but it’s surely the most memorable.

Not that they’re called extras nowadays – we believe the correct term is background actor or supporting artists – and rightly so.

Anyway, whatever you prefer to call them, you will surely never see an extra more dedicated to the role than this, a clip from Avengers, er, well, one of the Avengers movies which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

the woman in the striped t-shirt was running for her LIFE pic.twitter.com/jZwALJ7hew — juju (@ayeejuju) January 29, 2024

Time for a new category at the Academy Awards?

She made it the most believable cause i would be GONE! wtf?? — Get The Raid‍⬛ ☏ (@dinopostedthat) January 29, 2024

Her after watching back her scene pic.twitter.com/vGq0Hqgeny — SWB (@ykkswb) January 29, 2024

She made the 20 dollars they paid her worth it — Kiann (@rmfc_kiann) January 29, 2024

I think her pay was doubled pic.twitter.com/KaGHN8MTIR — feenin’ (@TheThinker8412) January 29, 2024

She didn't want none of that — Life (@LifeOfElation) January 29, 2024

nahhh wtf she was zooming pic.twitter.com/Ye8Bov6UFo — nolimitlorm (@nolimitlorm) January 29, 2024

I thought the Flash was a DC Character? pic.twitter.com/3lVO0v0A4x — ♒︎ (@Excites_) January 29, 2024

that’s an actor right there — ryan (@scubaryan_) January 29, 2024

Like this memorable moment from Quantum of Solace, but exactly the opposite.

In recognition of James Bond's 60th birthday, let's revisit the world's worst extra: the guy sweeping thin air in Quantum of Solace.pic.twitter.com/xOFgtiSNpv — Damon (@damonspencer) October 5, 2022

To conclude …

Oh my gosh, I'm going to pay attention to that next time I watch Avengers. Lol https://t.co/6MizvbSNof pic.twitter.com/4xDZtTrQiR — NC Courage & Reign FC (@Harmonizer91) January 30, 2024

Extras Assemble!

Source @ayeejuju