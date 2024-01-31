News

Andrea Leadsom says businesses need to adapt to the Brexit border checks that she previously said wouldn’t happen

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2024

Another step on the Brexit road will be taken today, when new rules for products such as meat, dairy and plants come into force.

Under the Border Target Operating Model, the medium and high-risk products mentioned will need a certificate of health, adding expanse and time to each transaction.

Brexiter Andrea Leadsom has been on the media conveyor belt, and she was asked about the additional costs by Sky’s Kay Burley.

“Leaving the Single Market was always going to have implications.”

“Businesses need to adapt.”

She should set herself up as a small business advice service. Her comments went down much as you’d expect.

Her comments are going to be news to *checks notes* Andrea Leadsom, who said this …

Source Sky News Image Screengrab