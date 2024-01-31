Andrea Leadsom says businesses need to adapt to the Brexit border checks that she previously said wouldn’t happen

News

Another step on the Brexit road will be taken today, when new rules for products such as meat, dairy and plants come into force.

Fresh Brexit bonus today of higher shop prices and £330m red tape as (five times delayed) UK border checks on EU food and flower imports are finally imposed Liars, hustlers and con artists who flogged leaving the EU as good for Britain should be in jailhttps://t.co/hFuAn3pF6n — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) January 31, 2024

Under the Border Target Operating Model, the medium and high-risk products mentioned will need a certificate of health, adding expanse and time to each transaction.

This is the Brexit race to the BTOM the Border Target Operating Model. From Wednesday certificates are needed for most EU meat, dairy and plant imports. From April they will need to be inspected by vets etc at places like these. Exporters already have this admin cost https://t.co/qmGrClfRpA pic.twitter.com/vENMc6iisc — PaulNoPunctures (@PPunctures) January 27, 2024

Brexiter Andrea Leadsom has been on the media conveyor belt, and she was asked about the additional costs by Sky’s Kay Burley.

"Businesses are used to the costs of doing business" Dame @andrealeadsom MP tells @KayBurley businesses need to "adapt" to leaving the EU single market and the rising cost of checks on food and plant imports as a result of Brexit.https://t.co/0GwBDz6IMY Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/tbKwUcKIKG — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2024

“Leaving the Single Market was always going to have implications.” “Businesses need to adapt.”

She should set herself up as a small business advice service. Her comments went down much as you’d expect.

1.

“Before you purchased your tickets, we clearly said that you would need to adapt to hitting an iceberg” https://t.co/2SRAVJMV1s pic.twitter.com/anMLTln1fm — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) January 31, 2024

2.

Screaming with fury at this Dame. “Businesses are used to the costs of doing business…”. The sheer arrogance, irresponsibility, and plain outright lies of these people should have ended their careers years ago. Instead other people’s businesses have been ruined. https://t.co/zsfygr7Rqb — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) January 31, 2024

3.

In 'How To Be Right' (Nov 2018) I explained what would happen if broadcasters, especially at the BBC, did not immediately start nailing the nonsense spouted by these people.

In 'How They Broke Britain' ( Nov 2024) I detail the grim consequences of them (mostly) failing to do so. https://t.co/WnNNvZjySU — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 31, 2024

4.

Leadsom claims it was clear businesses would face higher costs during the referendum. In reality, people like her repeatedly claimed otherwise. https://t.co/5RWvw7ZTV8 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 31, 2024

5.

Was a word said by the leave campaigners during the EU referendum about the ‘implications’ of their ideology? https://t.co/KLAXRct7AG — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) January 31, 2024

6.

7.

Sorry. Maybe I have false memory syndrome, but I don’t remember the Brexit campaigners during referendum warning companies that cost of doing business was going to rise steeply and become ever more bureaucratic. Maybe I wasn’t paying attention https://t.co/7mkEBKBokf — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) January 31, 2024

8.

Which they CONSTANTLY UNIFORMLY AND ENDLESSLY told us was "project fear" and would never happen. https://t.co/KxzG66mZCk — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) January 31, 2024

9.

Those benefits of brexit are endless https://t.co/G3MxLftONf — terry christian (@terrychristian) January 31, 2024

10.

Brexit was causing a fiscal drag of £100bn a year before these checks were added. The Canada deal offered is worse than the EU's – 245% import taxes on British cheese and we have to take hormone laced beef. Aus/NZ deal is a disaster for our farming. Enough of this stupidity. https://t.co/wlowQlZfis — Bertha Mason (@ThornfieldHall) January 31, 2024

11.

Name these ‘big opportunities’ Andrea because, so far, your ‘free trade deals’ have come at a huge net cost to the UK and if that is the ‘implication’ of leaving the Single Market, it’s high time you started being honest.

So sick of this inane, dishonest, self-defeating routine… — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) January 31, 2024

12.

Watching interviews like this you can see why public opinion has moved against Brexit. https://t.co/YHDgJYqUaY — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) January 31, 2024

13.

"People are used to being shat on by governments." — Rhodri Marsden ⏏️ (@rhodri) January 31, 2024

14.

Utter nonsense from Andrea Leadsom – apart from the largest companies, businesses are on their knees Farmers, food and drink companies that are already suffering will from today be hit by extra paperwork and then checks that the govt itself says will cost £330m – higher costs… https://t.co/8M9mOdj8Go — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) January 31, 2024

15.

I mean, at least there was a refreshing honesty to Johnson saying “f**k business”, instead of this patronising nonsense. https://t.co/eZfhCeK8IB — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) January 31, 2024

Her comments are going to be news to *checks notes* Andrea Leadsom, who said this …

Remember when Leadsom was explained what the implications would be by former WTO head Pascal Lamy, and challenged by Andrew Neil about trade barriers to the Single Market And now… quick reverse ferret #BBCBreakfast #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/tGliw4ivFA — LfB (@LiveFromBrexit) January 31, 2024

READ MORE

Andrea Leadsom backs the Sun’s Brexit stamps campaign and the responses are first class

Source Sky News Image Screengrab