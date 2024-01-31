People have been sharing their tales of betrayal and this one blew the rest out the park
Not for the first time, people have been sharing their own personal stories of betrayal on Reddit and there were plenty of eye-opening tales.
Like this one, for instance.
‘Husband slept with a waitress on our honeymoon
‘Edit – further info. Yes I found out that night, yes I left that night, yes I handed him divorce papers within a week. Long time ago, moved on now and in a very happy relationship.’
Not all of them were super serious.
‘When Dove started putting three ice cream bars in a box instead of four. At first, I thought it was a mistake. Upon further inspection, I saw some small text stating there were three bars inside. They didn’t even lower the price. I have never been so disappointed and hurt in my life.’
zygote_harlot
But this one surely blew all the others out of the park. It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @InternetH0F.
And here it is again in full.
Ooof.
Although if you’re not quite buying into it, it’s fair to say you’re not alone.
Last word to this person.
Seconded.
