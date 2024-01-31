Reginald D Hunter on why he doesn’t respect the concept of Batman is 2 minutes very well spent
Here’s a moment from Have I Got News For You which has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s 2 minutes very well spent.
It’s from the 35th series of the BBC1 show back in 2008 – 2008! – featuring Reginald D Hunter on why he doesn’t respect the concept of Batman. Bill Bailey is your host and, well, best have a watch for yourself.
Yes indeed pic.twitter.com/5JYegnu5Id
— Esheru (@AkanKwaku) January 30, 2024
2008! We’re off for a lie down. But before we do, here are just a few of the things people said about it.
Source @AkanKwaku