Reginald D Hunter on why he doesn’t respect the concept of Batman is 2 minutes very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated January 31st, 2024

Here’s a moment from Have I Got News For You which has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s 2 minutes very well spent.

It’s from the 35th series of the BBC1 show back in 2008 – 2008! – featuring Reginald D Hunter on why he doesn’t respect the concept of Batman. Bill Bailey is your host and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

2008! We’re off for a lie down. But before we do, here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Source @AkanKwaku