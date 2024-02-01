This old Jeopardy clip must rank as one of the most savage TV put-downs ever

Entertainment

We can’t lie – we love a good game show clip, so we were keen to see the answers to this question about one of the most successful game shows ever.

who got that one Jeopardy clip — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 30, 2024

There were plenty to choose from. Like these –

This was absolutely insane, but it was also one of only three times that a joke has been successfully told on the show. https://t.co/rfl0v9Ofuq pic.twitter.com/TT7JVr1xKy — Ben Goldstein (@GoldsteinRaw) January 30, 2024

Sorry nothing is topping this one pic.twitter.com/mG04AyHR57 https://t.co/zkIYihruen — walk, balk & 2 smoking barrels (@i_am_puddle) January 31, 2024

But one clip, from 2016, really stood out.

this clip hasn’t been topped in almost 8 years pic.twitter.com/tsEqFOTiXP https://t.co/yPAlie4mWr — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) January 31, 2024

Every time the burn resurfaces, it gets all the love.

1.

His timing on this is absolutely sublime. — LYKA (@lykadj) January 31, 2024

2.

Alex Trebek (RIP) didn't have to dunk so hard on this woman, but this cracks me up every time https://t.co/N3YJXXEN15 — Buck Dancer. Don't tuck in. Who sleeps like that? (@crowbarsnest) January 31, 2024

3.

I remember watching this live and feeling shivers knowing I was witnessing a piece of history https://t.co/oFfVJ5cmBE — maybe: grace (@goday___) January 31, 2024

4.

The nerdcore community was pulling out the torches and pitchforks when this happened if u can believe it https://t.co/oTGqlBX2KA — Maude Wheel (@_maudify) January 31, 2024

5.

Ken Jennings could never bring this purely Antagonistic Energy. Jeopardy was Trebek’s world and the contestants were just happy to live in it for 30 min at a time. https://t.co/ZLHI3fZcMa — N. Teeters (@T33T3R5) January 31, 2024

6.

Alex Trebek acting like he’s better than the contestants was low key the best part of the show https://t.co/pwxJWiPS8J — Silky Sonic (@SilkyJohnstamos) January 31, 2024

7.

If Trebek did me like this I wouldn’t be able to answer a single question for the rest of the show https://t.co/UZwppYB4ay — Marc Miller (@msquared_pitt) January 31, 2024

8.

the pause before “losers … in other words” is incredible comedic timing https://t.co/mnTDkSWQ5A — ‘Special CIA Napkin’ (@FaxMercury_) January 31, 2024

9.

Trebek with his 100mph fastball https://t.co/UaEYOg5LsH — jazzy b (@j0ergy) January 31, 2024

10.

I’ll never not laugh at this https://t.co/xcXuTNShKP — stina (@stina_riffic) January 31, 2024

11.

ken jennings aint bad as a host but he'll never have the mean grandpa energy trebek brought to the table https://t.co/TASPu4b0zy — Cassie. (@cassiebara) January 31, 2024

12.

i bet she loved hamilton https://t.co/96aAMnt0Gi — maxine shaw, attorney at law (@pimpdaddyDD) January 31, 2024

#BrindaBarbie was curious.

need to know how she did in this episode because this would throw me off my game djdkdkdm https://t.co/TlvvTJ6A09 — #BrindaBarbie (@goat_biryani) January 31, 2024

We know the answer to that. Librarian Susan Cole won three games and took home $67,800. Not such a loser.

