Entertainment

This old Jeopardy clip must rank as one of the most savage TV put-downs ever

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 1st, 2024

We can’t lie – we love a good game show clip, so we were keen to see the answers to this question about one of the most successful game shows ever.

There were plenty to choose from. Like these –

But one clip, from 2016, really stood out.

Every time the burn resurfaces, it gets all the love.

#BrindaBarbie was curious.

We know the answer to that. Librarian Susan Cole won three games and took home $67,800. Not such a loser.

Source @airbagged Image Screengrab