Andrew Scott’s reaction to this particular Fleabag fan’s (NSFW) appreciation of him was just fabulous

Celebrity

We’re just about over our fury that the great Andrew Scott wasn’t nominated for an Oscar for his role alongside Paul Mescal in Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers.

The great man took to Graham Norton’s sofa to talk about the new movie, and there was one moment that we particularly enjoyed, after the chat show host shared just a little bit of the appreciation fans had for his role as Fleabag’s Hot Priest.

And while he’s no doubt used to the adulation from all quarters by now, his response did make us smile. Pretty much the whole thing, in fact …

Didn’t see that coming …

‘In Fleabag’s voice “His arms”‘

@manojbs4799

‘Too funny! The girl in the audience that gasped looked shamed! ‘

@kathybutterfield

‘Fleabag was just too good – the writing, the cast..Andrew Scott is a joy to behold on stage let me tell you ‘

@alisondark8183

Source YouTube Shorts Graham Norton