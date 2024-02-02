Marjorie Taylor Greene trying to say ‘indictable’ is today’s funniest facepalm

Politics

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Marjorie Taylor Greene, the gun loving, Trump worshiping, conspiracy spinning Republican congresswoman who occasionally finds herself in a situation where she has to use more than one syllable.

And we mention this – only slightly unfairly – because of this memorable moment where she had to tackle one with four. Four! That word being ‘indictable’.

It surely can’t be the first time she’s come across it but, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of in-dick-ta-ble crimes… pic.twitter.com/hVhr1FzsMQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 1, 2024

Today’s funniest facepalm? Gotta be.

What a laughing stock. Indicktable. She's a lawmaker. https://t.co/230CDSNffy — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) February 1, 2024

You would think with the way she rides trump's leg she would absolutely be able to pronounce indictable… — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) February 1, 2024

Make Stupidity Embarrassing Again https://t.co/hdMWXO16rj — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 1, 2024

My 7th grader knows the word INDICTABLE…this is a UNITED STATES CONGRESSWOMAN. Georgia should be embarrassed right now — Leave No Doubt (@TrophyKingston) February 1, 2024

Have I mentioned that Marjorie Taylor Greene is what you get when you ban books? https://t.co/nw8Dna2Tjr — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 1, 2024

Margie is painfully stupid — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) February 1, 2024

Also …

Putting aside the dick joke for one minute, her finger reading cracks me up. My children stopped doing that when they were about six. https://t.co/rsjnpWf3Tz — Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) February 2, 2024

Source @MeidasTouch