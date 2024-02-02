Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene trying to say ‘indictable’ is today’s funniest facepalm

John Plunkett. Updated February 2nd, 2024

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Marjorie Taylor Greene, the gun loving, Trump worshiping, conspiracy spinning Republican congresswoman who occasionally finds herself in a situation where she has to use more than one syllable.

And we mention this – only slightly unfairly – because of this memorable moment where she had to tackle one with four. Four! That word being ‘indictable’.

It surely can’t be the first time she’s come across it but, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Today’s funniest facepalm? Gotta be.

Also …

Source @MeidasTouch