Liz Truss launched her Popular Conservatism faction with bells and (dog)whistles – 26 votes of no confidence

As of Tuesday, there’s a new Tory faction in town.

Alongside the current strings controlling the puppet PM – the European Research Group (ERG), Common Sense Group, Conservative Growth Group, Northern Research Group and New Conservatives – there’s now Popular Conservatism (PopCon), founded by that political heavyweight, Liz Truss.

Launch of the PopCons, lots of MPs here including Liz Truss, Jacob Rees Mpgg, Lee Anderson, Andrea Jenkyns, Priti Patel, Wendy Morton, Alec Shellbrooke, David Jones pic.twitter.com/RxZQ53AhMu — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) February 6, 2024

With the level of competence and accuracy we’ve come to expect from a Liz Truss project, Tufton Street stalwart and PopCon Director Mark Littlewood introduced proceedings by getting the new group’s name wrong.

Here’s Liz Truss’s top advisor, launching what he calls “Popular Conservativism.” “Let me spell out to you what Popular Conservativism is all about,” he begins, which is not a great start, because it’s written on a big poster next to him and that’s not how you spell it. pic.twitter.com/jwhGFW54II — Tom Peck (@tompeck) February 6, 2024

Liz Truss set out the PopCon stall with a leap straight onto the culture war bandwagon, attacking LGBT groups, those who support ethnic minorities, and the environmentally conscious as left-wing extremists.

Liz Truss addresses NatCon “Wokeism seems to be on the curriculum…there is confusion about basic biological facts, like what is a woman. Look at the net zero zealots…if you listen to the Today programme, I don’t recommend it, you’ll hear demands for more public spending…” pic.twitter.com/QdcJGAkAx5 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) February 6, 2024

Jacob Rees-Mogg broke everyone’s irony meters with a criticism of false Christians.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, "We don't want people to say they are Christian just so they can stay in this country.. And we don't want gullible judges believing them because of human rights" #PopCons pic.twitter.com/KgNgT66fZv — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 6, 2024

Reform’s Nigel Farage was welcomed with open arms – which didn’t work out too well for the PopCons.

NEW: Nigel Farage denies he's seeking to join Tory party *at the moment*. "I'm not looking to join the Tory party, you must be joking. Not at the moment, given what they stand for. Aas far as this group's concerned, I'd rather be part of Reform because that's the real thing." — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) February 6, 2024

Here are just some of the things people have been saying about the splitters.

1.

Liz Truss’s Popular Conservatives have already split up before their launch event apparently – presumably the People’s Conservatives will now emerge – Splitters! Where I have heard this before @EricIdle ? — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) February 6, 2024

2.

Imagine being so deluded that you see Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Lee Anderson, Andrea Jenkyns and Priti Patel as a dream team. Unthinkable. PopCon? Try popcorn. This latest Tory splinter group will crash and burn spectacularly. Absolutely nobody wants what they're peddling. https://t.co/N2836zvvJ4 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) February 6, 2024

3.

wild that Liz Truss is anti self-ID when she's proudly chosen to identify as a "popular conservative" — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) February 6, 2024

4.

Liz Truss has given up imitating Margaret Thatcher and decided to have a bash at being Joe McCarthy instead. https://t.co/WBdF4Cqo8K — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 6, 2024

5.

Every time I see some "Popular Conservatives" I can't help but see Gremlins ‍♀️ Liz Truss & Jacob Rees "Mogwai" Out of control, they've come into our house, destroyed it & now they're ripping the roof off with joy #PopCons We need bright light

& keep them away from water pic.twitter.com/Dzt90b4kpS — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 6, 2024

6.

Rightwing tories are rallying around Liz Truss’s Popular Conservatism group in the same way that soggy food wrappers rally around an open drain. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) February 6, 2024

7.

No @liztruss those of us who support LGBT rights are not ‘left-wing extremists’. We just believe in common sense equality under the law, mutual respect and personal generosity. https://t.co/d7G5wIhm5Q — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 6, 2024

8.

I'm so sorry but I thought, after her omni-fuck of a premiership that Liz Truss had got the message and fucked right off.

Quite the irony that the least popular Prime Minister in history is now fronting "popular" Conservatism. — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 6, 2024

9.

If you're struggling to understand how Liz Truss, with the support of the very worst Tory politicians, pundits & secretly-funded weirdos, can claim to be the answer to the country's problems, then you *really* need to read How They Broke Britain… https://t.co/BLXJes1I7p — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 6, 2024

10.

'Popular conservatism' – like orgasmic root canal surgery or blissful haemorrhoids! He's Mr popular – Jacob Rees-Mogg, with his best friend, called nanny, who continues to look after him in his mid-50s pic.twitter.com/9lStb7K5EF — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) February 6, 2024

11.

About 40 people in total – there were more press than attendees at Poop Con to be honest!!!! #PoopCon #PopCon https://t.co/oL4pBVRTAq — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) February 6, 2024

