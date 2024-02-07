Politics

Liz Truss launched her Popular Conservatism faction with bells and (dog)whistles – 26 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 7th, 2024

As of Tuesday, there’s a new Tory faction in town.

Alongside the current strings controlling the puppet PM – the European Research Group (ERG), Common Sense Group, Conservative Growth Group, Northern Research Group and New Conservatives – there’s now Popular Conservatism (PopCon), founded by that political heavyweight, Liz Truss.

With the level of competence and accuracy we’ve come to expect from a Liz Truss project, Tufton Street stalwart and PopCon Director Mark Littlewood introduced proceedings by getting the new group’s name wrong.

Liz Truss set out the PopCon stall with a leap straight onto the culture war bandwagon, attacking LGBT groups, those who support ethnic minorities, and the environmentally conscious as left-wing extremists.

Jacob Rees-Mogg broke everyone’s irony meters with a criticism of false Christians.

Reform’s Nigel Farage was welcomed with open arms – which didn’t work out too well for the PopCons.

Here are just some of the things people have been saying about the splitters.

