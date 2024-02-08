A bogus ‘scam buster’ promised ‘101% satisfaction’ and got just the takedown they deserved

Twitter

Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach over on Twitter – is the world’s leading (and definitely the funniest) schooler of scammers everywhere.

So much so that she’s even got a book out, Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You.

I had the most incredible first book signing on Saturday. We sold out after 90 minutes, which felt incredible. Thank you @SUAWaterstones ❤️ I am doing four ticketed evening events over the next few weeks where you can listen to me chatting away and then come and say hi Fingers… pic.twitter.com/HdkrqULSfk — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) February 5, 2024

And we mention it not only because it’s a fabulous read, but because Becky has been at it again, this time giving ‘Agent Jack’ exactly the treatment they deserved.

Thank goodness for the honest people on here Agent Jack contacted me as he believed I’d been scammed and wanted to help me recover the funds I told him about that vicious tyrant Keanu Reeves borrowing money off me and never paying it back I do hope he can get my £10,000 back… pic.twitter.com/LNsabNUtZ9 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) February 7, 2024

And here is the exchange in full.

Boom!

Buy Becky’s book here! And follow her on Twitter here.

