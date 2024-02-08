Twitter

A bogus ‘scam buster’ promised ‘101% satisfaction’ and got just the takedown they deserved

John Plunkett. Updated February 8th, 2024

Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach over on Twitter – is the world’s leading (and definitely the funniest) schooler of scammers everywhere.

So much so that she’s even got a book out, Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You.

And we mention it not only because it’s a fabulous read, but because Becky has been at it again, this time giving ‘Agent Jack’ exactly the treatment they deserved.

And here is the exchange in full.

In one word …

Buy Becky’s book here! And follow her on Twitter here.

Source @deathtospinach