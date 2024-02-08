Dakota Johnson totally not getting why a line from her trailer became a meme is a very funny watch

Celebrity

As you may or may not recall, there was one particular line which went viral from the trailer for Marvel’s new movie Madame Web when it was released a month or two back.

Specifically, this line.

he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/DkzYSFhKaH — alex (@alex_abads) November 15, 2023

And its star Dakota Johnson was asked about it for this HuffPost interview and to say she totally wasn’t getting it is no exaggerations.

It’s a very funny watch and entirely relatable for anyone who’s ever tried to explain an online thing to an offline person.

Devastating portrait of trying to explain the unfunny nonsense we get up to on here to somebody leading an actual life https://t.co/VOurT9nRsp — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) February 7, 2024

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

one of my exes was so deeply offline and this is exactly what it was like telling her anything. "I think you all sound like fucking morons" was often what she'd say back to me and she was absolutely right — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) February 7, 2024

The best advice I’ve ever gotten offhand was to never try to explain anything you saw on the internet in real life. It will never be nearly as funny as it was online. — Heroes Unbound ⚡️ (@HeroesUnbound) February 7, 2024

It's awkward because the reason it went viral was because the line was stupid and the line read was goofy, but obviously you can't say that to someone's face lol — Saltine (@Saltinx21) February 8, 2024

His big problem is he keeps saying “Because out of context” instead of “because it sounds stupid as fuck and is one of the clunkiest lines ever put in a trailer” she probably would have got it then. — CableHogue (@hermfaulk) February 7, 2024

It’s genuinely funny how he had to explain why that line is funny, without implying that the film is bad in any way. — Sar-Gasm (@Sar_Gasmic) February 8, 2024

This guy digging the whole deeper as he realizes it's all gone wrong is my new favorite thing. "Uhhh it's like this and this and this" — Angie Manfredi (@misskubelik) February 7, 2024

What he was embarrassed to say is that it went viral because it was just a really poorly written line — Heroes Unbound ⚡️ (@HeroesUnbound) February 8, 2024

Source @BrndnStrssng