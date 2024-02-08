Celebrity

Dakota Johnson totally not getting why a line from her trailer became a meme is a very funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 8th, 2024

As you may or may not recall, there was one particular line which went viral from the trailer for Marvel’s new movie Madame Web when it was released a month or two back.

Specifically, this line.

And its star Dakota Johnson was asked about it for this HuffPost interview and to say she totally wasn’t getting it is no exaggerations.

It’s a very funny watch and entirely relatable for anyone who’s ever tried to explain an online thing to an offline person.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Source @BrndnStrssng