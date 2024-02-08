This fabulous tale of an in-flight movie that went old-school viral is making everyone’s day better

Entertainment

The great historian, author and broadcaster Greg Jenner has just gone wildly viral on Twitter with a fabulous tale of an in-flight movie that went old-school viral.

It all started with the 10th anniversary of the Lego movie.

10 years ago today, THE LEGO MOVIE released in cinemas. It was a joyful experience making the film – a celebration of creativity. To celebrate, I’ll post some memories and behind-the-scenes tidbits on this thread throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/gqM4EF9d9E — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) February 7, 2024

And it reminded Greg of a flight a while back when the film had only just come out. But to say any more would spoil his tale, so over to the man himself.

1.

One of my all-time fave movie-watching memories was being on a 7-hour flight. After an hour or so, some guy gave up on a movie he was watching, and presumably took a punt on a new kids animation. The Lego Movie. Soon he was chuckling. Then giggling. Then LAUGHING… 1/6 https://t.co/XXDmA41yIM — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

2.

…the guy next to him leaned over and asked “hey, what are you watching?”

The dude realised how loud he was, and was a little embarrassed. He apologised, and said quietly: “uh… it’s The Lego Movie? – I didn’t expect this” So the guy next to him selects it too… 2/5 pic.twitter.com/AbP4FFBLMI — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

3.

…5 minutes later, the new guy is laughing hard. The original guy leans over and says “wait to you get to the next bit!” Suddenly another person, from the opposite aisle, strains their neck over the headrest and asks “what is that?” “The Lego Movie!” “Ok!”

It has begun. pic.twitter.com/rmmQI2iHVn — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

4.

…so, having eavesdropped this whole thing, obviously now I need to watch The Lego Movie!

True enough, 5 minutes later, I’m laughing hard, and my wife is looking at me in confusion. I look around embarrassed (was I loud?), and see people behind me, squinting at my screen… pic.twitter.com/yWPTMGbkHy — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

5.

…and now it’s spreading! Slowly the plane starts to fill with laughter, as more and more people discover this delightfully silly animation, but in a strangely delayed rhythm; you can hear the ripple effect as the first big joke lands, over and over, for 50 different people… pic.twitter.com/nQml41vyPw — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

6.

…and by now my wife has put down her book and joined this emergent cult of mid-air glee, and the two guys who started the movement are becoming preachers promising a brighter future, because they’re laughing so much at jokes we haven’t got to yet! pic.twitter.com/HZi4ehoG3T — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

7.

…and I realise this is the strangest sort of elation, because we are all strangers finding common joy in the same glorious thing, but none of us is watching the same bit. We’re out of sync, but in harmony. It’s not like a cinema, or comedy club, or sports arena… it’s Twitter?! pic.twitter.com/vP6Xdd2NQS — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

8.

…I was already happy getting on that plane, but I’ll never forget the way a silly little movie (which turned out to be a total masterpiece) went viral in the most physically obvious way possible – I’ve never seen anything like it, what a wonderful thing to have witnessed. End. pic.twitter.com/tm1hpUy9na — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

9.

Oh no, I’ve accidentally done a viral thread on Twitter about a viral movie experience feeling a bit like Twitter! Here come the irony police pic.twitter.com/EdJjEVBO1v — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

Wonderful stuff. And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

This thread made me so happy https://t.co/HWfDBmCLOI — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) February 8, 2024

As someone who works in animation reading this during one of our industry’s roughest times- this was needed & appreciated. Thank you for sharing that! — “Pinkie” AP Davis (@PinkieToons) February 8, 2024

THIS is the perfect story of this movie in a nutshell. It looks like a silly, throwaway trifle of the kind that’s always coming out for kids. But then you accidentally start watching it, and it’s awesome. It has no right being this good. Now I need to rewatch The Lego Movie! https://t.co/gfDKnY4Ymn pic.twitter.com/wf8qxn2zKl — Abigail Falanga, of perpetual pumpkinity (@AbigailFalanga) February 8, 2024

This is too wholesome — The Hound + The Fox (@TheHound_TheFox) February 8, 2024

The power of good storytelling and craft right here, in real time. https://t.co/NZhFPEF4p6 — John W. Otte (@JohnWOtte) February 8, 2024

This is basically how I watched this movie! My husband was going to watch it at home, I said it sounded dumb and I wasn’t interested, so I read a book. Except…. he kept laughing, and I started listening, and… pretty soon I was watching The Lego Movie right with him! — K Paz (@DivaKair) February 8, 2024

This is the warm-hearted story you needed to read at 1am https://t.co/x0aBL17Lru — Doodle Chronicles (@DoodleChronicle) February 8, 2024

Thanks to everybody who liked my story! BTW, I’m a historian who LOVES comedy, so if you like laughing while you learn, maybe try my funny BBC podcast You’re Dead To Me where we pair up top comedians with top historians https://t.co/xNhsImiEuO — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

And just for any completists’ out there …

Lovely tale Greg. Incidentally, which movie did the first guy give up on? — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) February 8, 2024

I don’t remember, possibly The Monuments Men? I also watched that on the flight out and I guess a lot of others did too — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

