It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week.

1. ‘I’m not sure who is winning here’



2. ‘Brexit benefits’

3. ‘One to remember’

4. ‘Simply delicious’

if anyone served me any of this I would be so pissed off pic.twitter.com/RQUF8gkiiL — melody ੈ♡⸝⸝ (@wonyadoll) February 2, 2024

Someone spray some cheese on it for her. https://t.co/cMvnjsv875 — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) February 5, 2024

5. ‘They turned him gay’

Netflix made a new documentary about Alexander The Great. Within the first 8 minutes, they turned him gay. pic.twitter.com/y56b4eDkjb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2024

I don’t think it was Netflix that made him gay. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 5, 2024

6. ‘Hat on a hat …’

Look out for Dr. Strange over here pic.twitter.com/6uiy8IDzJc — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) February 4, 2024

The main function of these goggles is to allow the people around the wearer to know they are an asshole. This person put a hat on a hat by also owning a Cybertruck. https://t.co/TPZvafisn1 — Joe Kassabian (@JoeKassabian) February 5, 2024

7. ‘A Hard Job But Someone Gotta Do It’

