A photo of Liam Gallagher and John Squire provided the perfect comedy prompt – 12 funniest captions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 9th, 2024

Rock’n’roll stars Liam Gallagher and John Squire have teamed up to produce an album, simply named ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’, and there are already two singles out in the world – Just Another Rainbow and Mars to Liverpool.

Ahead of a tour that takes in France, as well as Germany, Italy, the US and the UK, the duo have been speaking to the press in Paris, where they did a photoshoot for French music company, Basique.

The photo, by Marine Long Paolacci, found its way to Twitter, where people spotted the comedic opportunities it presented and decided to roll with it. Some might say that much piss was taken.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Alistair King had some belated career advice for John Squire, and it’s a beautiful thing.

