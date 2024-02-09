A photo of Liam Gallagher and John Squire provided the perfect comedy prompt – 12 funniest captions

Celebrity

Rock’n’roll stars Liam Gallagher and John Squire have teamed up to produce an album, simply named ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’, and there are already two singles out in the world – Just Another Rainbow and Mars to Liverpool.

Jesus Christ about last night

I can only apologise #LiamGallagher #JohnSquire pic.twitter.com/3oLK59SffQ — ᴍᴀɴᴄʜᴇꜱᴛᴇʀ ᴍᴜꜱɪᴄ ꜰᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ™️ (@MANCHESTERMUS10) February 4, 2024

Ahead of a tour that takes in France, as well as Germany, Italy, the US and the UK, the duo have been speaking to the press in Paris, where they did a photoshoot for French music company, Basique.

The photo, by Marine Long Paolacci, found its way to Twitter, where people spotted the comedic opportunities it presented and decided to roll with it. Some might say that much piss was taken.

1.

“You’ve given us 4 out of 10 for breakfast which we don’t think is fair and underpaid by £25, would you like to explain why?” pic.twitter.com/PhbYKx1oKc — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) February 7, 2024

2.

“Your teacher told your mum and me that you were heard in school saying Paul Weller is shit. What do you have to say for yourself?” pic.twitter.com/hSZYCDdfaL — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 8, 2024

3.

Concerned parents Liam Gallagher and John Squire out of The Stone Roses are furious that Poundland has put sex toys on display “exactly where kiddiewinks will see them”, and have set up a petition. pic.twitter.com/a0TKCCaufZ — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) February 8, 2024

4.

"Your gran and I are worried about you, that's all…" pic.twitter.com/9UnOrnUNni — Stuart C Taylor (@stuartctaylor) February 7, 2024

5.

“Couple suing all inclusive Tenerife resort after towels were confiscated during drunken row over sun beds” pic.twitter.com/5SeWcpI9zz — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) February 7, 2024

6.

7.

“Now apologise to your nan too. And you can forget Thorpe Park this weekend so don’t bother asking. Disgraceful behaviour.” pic.twitter.com/Mnco5hggKI — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) February 8, 2024

8.

When you're a hard man but you've taken your nan out for dinner at the pub round the corner and your mum insists on getting a nice pic of you both for Facebook pic.twitter.com/CISld4M55Z — Oscaaargh ️‍⚧️ (@SkeletonOscar) February 7, 2024

9.

In this photograph Liam Gallagher and John Squire have extremely strong 'mother and son in a BBC 'North West Tonight' story about 'aggressive cold call door to door sales deliberately targeting the vulnerable' energy. pic.twitter.com/iRUpvtrD4d — Harry Sword (@HarrySword) February 7, 2024

10.

LG and John Squire looking like an elderly sub-post master couple ready tell their story. pic.twitter.com/uAMUNzqny0 — kramerica industries (@hepimp) February 7, 2024

11.

'Give us a smile, lads. You're rich!' pic.twitter.com/eWGCAtzeIs — Justin Lewis (whenisbirths on rival platforms) (@WhenIsBirths) February 8, 2024

12.

Manchester couple complain about the seagulls in blackpool stealing their chips.

“They were as big as dogs, weren’t they Jill, greedy bastards”

The elderly couple from Salford were on holiday for a week staying in the Norbreck Castle Hotel celebrating Jim’s parole x pic.twitter.com/25PjkPxQ6G — Gongsters Paradise x (@mymodlifecrisis) February 8, 2024

Alistair King had some belated career advice for John Squire, and it’s a beautiful thing.

This pic reminds me that when John Squire stormed out of The Stone Roses to set up a new band, he missed a trick calling it The Seahorses. He should've gone for John's Choir. It was *right there* in his own name. Maybe his expression is indicative of this delayed realisation. pic.twitter.com/wMsY8RTnQ5 — Alistair King (@Alistair_King) February 8, 2024

Image Marine Long Paolacci