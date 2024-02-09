News

This devastating letter to the Times is already great but the pay-off is simply next-level

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2024

Newspaper letter of the week and very possibly the entire year – early days, we know – is surely this, shared by @WalkerMarcus over on Twitter.

It’s a response to a story in the Times headlined ‘Queen’s aide thought Diana should “get a grip”‘ and it’s all kinds of fabulous (read to the end!).

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

That last line. THAT LAST LINE!

Here she is, just in case you were wondering, courtesy of @alistaircoleman.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

