This devastating letter to the Times is already great but the pay-off is simply next-level

Newspaper letter of the week and very possibly the entire year – early days, we know – is surely this, shared by @WalkerMarcus over on Twitter.

It’s a response to a story in the Times headlined ‘Queen’s aide thought Diana should “get a grip”‘ and it’s all kinds of fabulous (read to the end!).

There is so much going on in this letter, and I am here for every second of it. pic.twitter.com/mdeS1HtJpS — Marcus Walker (@WalkerMarcus) February 8, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

That last line. THAT LAST LINE!

Here she is, just in case you were wondering, courtesy of @alistaircoleman.

Here is Lady Venetia, on the front of this month’s Tatler. pic.twitter.com/lWAPH5podS — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 8, 2024

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I wonder if he realises it is possible to talk to your children in other ways than through the Letters page of The Times — FaithfulDefenceAdvocate (@DefenceFaithful) February 8, 2024

It’s full of surprises right down to ‘The Earl of Cromer, Bangkok’ — Dr Francis Young (@DrFrancisYoung) February 8, 2024

This is what happens when a stable family groupchat has not been firmly established. https://t.co/v0iDXGXYyt — The author, Séamas O’Reilly (@shockproofbeats) February 8, 2024

Letter to the Editor as art — Stefan Schubert (@StefanFSchubert) February 8, 2024

Extremely powerful to talk to your children through the Letters editor of the Times https://t.co/jIacKnAgEf — Ned Donovan | فارس دونوفان (@Ned_Donovan) February 9, 2024

This letter to the Times has everything. Firstly, communication with your children via letters to the Times. Secondly, the ambiguity about whether his mother had two husbands, or one husband with consecutive jobs. Thirdly, the “especially”. Fourthly, the “Bangkok” ending. — Amanda (@englishchick) February 8, 2024

