This fabulous Harry Hill clip has just gone viral and it’s exactly what we needed at the end of a long week
Time for a little bit of the fabulous Harry Hill, this TV Burp moment which has just gone viral after it was shared by @JamesAHogg2, who is something of a master at unearthing this sort of vintage gem.
Well, we say vintage, it wasn’t that long ago.
But it’s an all-time classic from a show that was full of them.
Good evening, you gaggle of flatulent rapscallions.
A burp for your delectation. pic.twitter.com/NqSjEw0niX
— James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 8, 2024
That’s better.
‘I really miss his nonsense! ‘
@raemargareta
‘If ever a show needed to come back it’s this. It’s just hilarious.’
@jamesh220279
Which always reminds us of why he gave it up, as explained in this fabulous Guardian ‘How we made’ piece.
While we’re here, courtesy of this @harrisonjbrock thread a while back …
Whomoose pic.twitter.com/I2GjXxBWGg
— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
And also!
a big classic: when Trey-C was ready pic.twitter.com/w8UmPQNFHG
— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
And if it’s put you in the mood for a bit more TV Burp, there’s a whole lot more here.