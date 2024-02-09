This fabulous Harry Hill clip has just gone viral and it’s exactly what we needed at the end of a long week

Celebrity

Time for a little bit of the fabulous Harry Hill, this TV Burp moment which has just gone viral after it was shared by @JamesAHogg2, who is something of a master at unearthing this sort of vintage gem.

Well, we say vintage, it wasn’t that long ago.

But it’s an all-time classic from a show that was full of them.

Good evening, you gaggle of flatulent rapscallions. A burp for your delectation. pic.twitter.com/NqSjEw0niX — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 8, 2024

That’s better.

‘I really miss his nonsense! ‘

@raemargareta ‘If ever a show needed to come back it’s this. It’s just hilarious.’

@jamesh220279

Which always reminds us of why he gave it up, as explained in this fabulous Guardian ‘How we made’ piece.

While we’re here, courtesy of this @harrisonjbrock thread a while back …

And also!

a big classic: when Trey-C was ready pic.twitter.com/w8UmPQNFHG — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020

And if it’s put you in the mood for a bit more TV Burp, there’s a whole lot more here.

Follow author and much else besides @JamesAHogg2 here!