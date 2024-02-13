Celebrity

Travis Kelce shouting at the KC Chiefs’ coach swiftly became a meme – 19 funny favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 13th, 2024

As always, the Super Bowl was a star-studded affair.

Celebrities like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jeff Goldblum and Pink turned up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers, but all eyes were on Taylor Swift and her party.

One moment, featuring Taylor Swift and her bestie Blake Lively, was an instant meme.

But it was Taylor’s significant other, the Chiefs’ tight end (You’re writing your own jokes now), Travis Kelce, who provided the most popular memable moment when he yelled at their coach, Andy Reid.

No coaches were seriously injured during the making of that video. Reid spoke to CBS after the game.

“He tested that hip out. He caught me off balance – normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

We can’t imagine Virgil Van Dijk doing that to Jürgen Klopp – or wanting to. The memes swiftly followed.

