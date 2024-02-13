Travis Kelce shouting at the KC Chiefs’ coach swiftly became a meme – 19 funny favourites

Celebrity

As always, the Super Bowl was a star-studded affair.

Celebrities like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jeff Goldblum and Pink turned up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers, but all eyes were on Taylor Swift and her party.

4 moods only pic.twitter.com/p78il9CmPs — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

One moment, featuring Taylor Swift and her bestie Blake Lively, was an instant meme.

14 year old me watching the end of The 6th Sense pic.twitter.com/OlF2IP0pO5 — Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) February 12, 2024

FRASIER IS TALKING TO SOMEONE WHO MISTAKENLY THINKS HES GAY AND EVERYTHING FRASIER IS SAYING CAN BE TAKEN TWO WAYS, DOING NOTHING TO DISPEL THAT NOTION pic.twitter.com/siTZljOyVh — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) February 12, 2024

girls watching me play warhammer 40k when I unexpectedly send my tyranid carnifex into close combat with a terminator squad pic.twitter.com/xEoXxGRomX — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) February 12, 2024

This is how I watch Great British Bake Off pic.twitter.com/T2HaTrGRaV — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 12, 2024

But it was Taylor’s significant other, the Chiefs’ tight end (You’re writing your own jokes now), Travis Kelce, who provided the most popular memable moment when he yelled at their coach, Andy Reid.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

No coaches were seriously injured during the making of that video. Reid spoke to CBS after the game.

“He tested that hip out. He caught me off balance – normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

We can’t imagine Virgil Van Dijk doing that to Jürgen Klopp – or wanting to. The memes swiftly followed.

1.

‘I SAID “WILL I BECOME A SHOUTING MEME?”’ pic.twitter.com/YXHawQLuDZ — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) February 12, 2024

2.

3.

4.

THE REASON FANS WANT MARIA TO DIE IN SONIC MOVIE 3 IS BECAUSE IT DEEPENS SHADOW’S BACKSTORY, ADDING LAYERS OF TRAGEDY THAT ENHANCES HIS COOLNESS AND HIS COLD BEHAVIOR! pic.twitter.com/XBG4xeSesh — Sam Procrastinates (@SamsProStation) February 12, 2024

5.

Me whenever the Door Dash driver brings me drinks but no straws. pic.twitter.com/LjoIS4y1kT — Scott Charles, MAPP, FCPP (@TheScottCharles) February 12, 2024

6.

A HOT DOG IS NOT A SANDWICH, ON WHAT PLANET DOES THAT MAKE F*CKING SENSE?!?? pic.twitter.com/CRZS1SLHi0 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 12, 2024

7.

Me telling my cat to stfu at 5am after she’s knocked every item off every counter 1 by 1: pic.twitter.com/rH8lPV4naz — Debra Lea (@thedebralea) February 12, 2024

8.

“HE WAS A CONSUL OF ROME” pic.twitter.com/zJZMkipa60 — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) February 12, 2024

9.