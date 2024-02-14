Celebrity

Andrew Tate said real men don’t eat gummy bears and was schooled into next year (and it’s only February)

February 14th, 2024

Self-styled king of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate went on Twitter to offer up a whole bunch of free fitness tips.

Pqrticularly helpful, presumably, if you find yourself unable to leave your house.

Tate, who remains in Romania as he awaits trial on rape and human trafficking charges, nailed his credibility 100% to the mast when he began his thread with this.

So he won’t want to see the winning response to this particular tip Tate shared with his followers.

And as self-owns go it was really rather magnificent because, well, this, helpfully highlighted by @bencooper over on Twitter.

A heavyweight pile driver straight to the solar plexus.

And just in case Tate or his followers were still in any doubt, we even did a 3-second fact check (thank us later).

The traditional gummy bear is made from a mixture of sugar, glucose syrup, starch, flavoring, food coloring, citric acid and gelatin. However, recipes vary, such as organic candy, those suitable for vegetarians or those following religious dietary laws.

Gelatin, eh?

Gelatin is made of animal bones, cartilage, and skin. It is a common ingredient in soups, broths, sauces, gummy candies, marshmallows, cosmetics, and medications. This common thickening and gelling agent is an animal-based product that contains high levels of protein.

Except you really don’t have to eat gummy bears to be a real man. Just don’t follow Andrew Tate.

Source @bencooper