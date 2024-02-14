Andrew Tate said real men don’t eat gummy bears and was schooled into next year (and it’s only February)

Celebrity

Self-styled king of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate went on Twitter to offer up a whole bunch of free fitness tips.

Pqrticularly helpful, presumably, if you find yourself unable to leave your house.

Tate, who remains in Romania as he awaits trial on rape and human trafficking charges, nailed his credibility 100% to the mast when he began his thread with this.

Disclaimer – Absolutely none of the advice I will give is based on any kind of evidence. I do not care what the matrix says is true or not via a "study" Many things may be contrary to science. I dont want to see studies or hear opinions I DO NOT CARE. Im posting what works… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 15, 2023

So he won’t want to see the winning response to this particular tip Tate shared with his followers.

Beef bone broth makes you strong. It is literally the annihilated bones of huge strong cattle. You won't consume that, but you consume gummy bears instead… And you wonder why your woman doesn't love you? — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 24, 2023

And as self-owns go it was really rather magnificent because, well, this, helpfully highlighted by @bencooper over on Twitter.

Dude, gummy bears are also made of the annihilated bones of huge strong cattle. pic.twitter.com/fuMX1KyYlu — Ben Cooper (@bencooper) February 14, 2024

A heavyweight pile driver straight to the solar plexus.

And just in case Tate or his followers were still in any doubt, we even did a 3-second fact check (thank us later).

The traditional gummy bear is made from a mixture of sugar, glucose syrup, starch, flavoring, food coloring, citric acid and gelatin. However, recipes vary, such as organic candy, those suitable for vegetarians or those following religious dietary laws.

Gelatin, eh?

Gelatin is made of animal bones, cartilage, and skin. It is a common ingredient in soups, broths, sauces, gummy candies, marshmallows, cosmetics, and medications. This common thickening and gelling agent is an animal-based product that contains high levels of protein.

Except you really don’t have to eat gummy bears to be a real man. Just don’t follow Andrew Tate.

Drinking watery soup before beddybyes to own the Libs. — Ben Cooper (@bencooper) February 14, 2024

He must really be down in the dumps if he's shilling for Big Bouillon. — ️‍ ames ℂalbraith (@eadingas) February 14, 2024

Deep Bovril. — Ben Cooper (@bencooper) February 14, 2024

The theory that the stronger the thing you eat, the stronger you get. Beyond parody. — Dougal Fergusson (@DFerg1977) February 14, 2024

Looks like Andrew needs to go to Bovine University pic.twitter.com/vJZozLsezQ — Chris Murphy (@Gribbler79) February 14, 2024

Source @bencooper