Gregg Wallace saying ‘Wow!’ mashed up with the Kate Bush song of the same name delivers all you’d expect and so much more

For a few days back there Gregg Wallace’s remarkable Saturday routine – as detailed in the Telegraph – was all anybody could talk about.

That’s all died down now, but we return to the Masterchef judge because of this absolute labour of love by Dave Bagpuss Forsey which has been going viral on Twitter.

It’s a whole bunch of times Wallace said Wow, put together with the Kate Bush song of the same now and however long it took to do – a long time no doubt – it was worth every minute.

Luckily I have a high tolerance for annoying people because I spent half a day filtering through hundreds of clips of Gregg Wallace saying "Wow". Anyway, here's his tribute to Kate Bush. pic.twitter.com/MuB3p2m0CX — Dave Bagpuss Forsey (@Bagpuss_org) February 12, 2024

It’s a hit!

You can follow @Bagpuss_org here and on YouTube over here!

And here is just how much love there was out there for it.

This is what the internet was invented for https://t.co/XTzsWQ1cUG — Sarah Barnett (@LadyHemulen) February 13, 2024

This is beautiful — Sarah Barnett (@LadyHemulen) February 13, 2024

Absolutely f’ing brilliant this! — Patrick van den Hurk (@phurk) February 13, 2024

Absolute God's work going on here https://t.co/Ka081qxZ3d — FourthDrawerDown #MDANT (@itaintwhywhywhy) February 13, 2024

Incredible work — Dean S Laccohee (@locadocan) February 13, 2024

True dedication to wasting time on the internet. Hilarious. https://t.co/o4OGDWLMJa — Sarah Turley (@IntegratedExpat) February 13, 2024

I feel we also need (if not already out there), a compilation of Gregg counting things and asking questions.

“How many Jaffa Cakes do you make in a year?”

8 million…

“EIGHT MILLION!?!” — Hoisin Crispy Owl (@hellsbells_mcfc) February 12, 2024

