Gregg Wallace saying ‘Wow!’ mashed up with the Kate Bush song of the same name delivers all you’d expect and so much more

John Plunkett. Updated February 14th, 2024

For a few days back there Gregg Wallace’s remarkable Saturday routine – as detailed in the Telegraph – was all anybody could talk about.

That’s all died down now, but we return to the Masterchef judge because of this absolute labour of love by Dave Bagpuss Forsey which has been going viral on Twitter.

It’s a whole bunch of times Wallace said Wow, put together with the Kate Bush song of the same now and however long it took to do – a long time no doubt – it was worth every minute.

It’s a hit!

You can follow @Bagpuss_org here and on YouTube over here!

And here is just how much love there was out there for it.

