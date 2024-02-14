Celebrity

James Blunt resorted to making his own ‘video’ for his new single and it’s very funny from start to finish

John Plunkett. Updated February 14th, 2024

To the great James Blunt, now, where the singer has got a brand new single out.

This being Blunt he didn’t do things quite in the conventional way, resorting to make his own ‘video’ for the song, All The Love That I Ever Needed.

And it’s just as good as you’d imagine it would be, a minute and a bit very well spent.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

To conclude …

