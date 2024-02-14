James Blunt resorted to making his own ‘video’ for his new single and it’s very funny from start to finish

Celebrity

To the great James Blunt, now, where the singer has got a brand new single out.

This being Blunt he didn’t do things quite in the conventional way, resorting to make his own ‘video’ for the song, All The Love That I Ever Needed.

And it’s just as good as you’d imagine it would be, a minute and a bit very well spent.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

There are many reasons to be embarrassed to be British. You are one of the few reasons to be proud. Good job. As always — Regan Tetlow (@ReganTetlow) February 14, 2024

Even if you don't like James Blunt's music (and let's be fair here – he is a master of his craft even if it isn't to your personal taste)… if you don't love James Blunt the person, there's something seriously wrong with you. That man is a gift to humanity. https://t.co/WQ7O6CC8g1 — Didymus Holmes (@DidymusBrush) February 14, 2024

Love it!!! — Angela O'Brien (@GrecianGirly) February 14, 2024

This is amazing https://t.co/4kmS39ee25 — Neil Smythe (@NeilSmythe) February 14, 2024

To conclude …

Brilliant . You may like his music or not. But it’s incredibly difficult not to like the man. The amount of crap thrown his way, yet he can still write a pop song and not take himself too seriously. Self deprecation at its finest. https://t.co/dTM9eMUOz5 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) February 14, 2024

Source @JamesBlunt