Amy Schumer had the very best response to trolls wanging on about her ‘puffier’ face

Comedian, actress and much else besides Amy Schumer was on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show doing stand-up and talking about her love for Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

This minute and a half of the show, posted on TikTok, is already a minute and a half well spent, but we mention it because of the relentless comment and speculation it prompted about her face.

First, the clip.

And we’re reluctant to give any airtime whatsoever to any of the trolling it prompted, but the Daily Mail headline (and subheading) surely speaks for them all.

‘What happened to her face? Doctors’ fears for actor Amy Schumer after she appears puffy and swollen on The Tonight Show ‘Doctors and fans speculated about Amy Schumer’s health on social media ‘The actress, 42, appeared to have swollen cheeks, dubbed ‘moon face’ ‘READ MORE: From Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo, celebs with secret boob jobs.’

And yes, we did mean to include the last bit.

We mention it because Schumer took time out to respond to all of this on Instagram, and it’s just perfect.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again, along with a picture of her new series with Michael Cera, Life & Beth, which looks amazing.

‘At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu and thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! ‘I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. ‘I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay. ‘Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book “all in her head” does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. ‘But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in. ‘Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. ‘But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. ‘I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy.’

Amen to that.

‘You’re the best! All beautifully said. As always.’

iamrachelclaire ‘I feel this so much. Endo fucking suuuucks.’

thetaramason ‘Keep crushing it, shoom.’

To conclude …

I absolutely love her for saying this. Men, if you don’t already know this, women are massively underserved and under-studied in medicine, especially after child bearing age. We’ve been told to take an Advil before they take a hole punch to our cervix. It goes on and on. https://t.co/78jbAiXoNT — Leslie Liberty (@hotskillet) February 15, 2024

