Rishi Sunak’s entrance is surely the most hilariously bizarre photo op you’ll see (wait for it!)

We’ve seen a few weird photo opportunities in our time (including the occasion we accidentally shook the same person’s hand twice, an embarrassment we’re still trying to get over).

But we’ve never, ever seen one quite so weird as this one, Rishi Sunak and Salisbury mayor Atiqul Hoque, now expelled from the Conservative Party for allegedly antisemitic remarks.

Maybe Sunak saw this coming, or maybe he was just super excited to meet someone smaller than him. But either way, watch this (from October last year).

Did someone just throw Sunak into this photo op? pic.twitter.com/oIwJYpwFxu — Nick Jones (@resophonick) February 16, 2024

Answers on a postcard, please.

Was this the winner of a ‘meet the PM’ prize at a local Conservative club raffle? — Vivienne H (@vivhannides) February 16, 2024

This is just odd behavour from the PM, even if he was in a rush… — Warren Oates (@warren_oates) February 15, 2024

the worst part is the "c'mon" — Garry Vaux Draws (@GarryVaux) February 16, 2024

Ha. Funny. Not seen that before. My understanding was Atiqul was so late for his meeting with Sunak that the scheduled sit down couldn't happen at all but the PM said he could still give him a drive-by photo and it was almost drive-through-and-over from that video!! — Tim Montgomerie (@montie) February 15, 2024

Source @resophonick @Peter_Henley