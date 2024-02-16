Politics

Rishi Sunak’s entrance is surely the most hilariously bizarre photo op you’ll see (wait for it!)

John Plunkett. Updated February 16th, 2024

We’ve seen a few weird photo opportunities in our time (including the occasion we accidentally shook the same person’s hand twice, an embarrassment we’re still trying to get over).

But we’ve never, ever seen one quite so weird as this one, Rishi Sunak and Salisbury mayor Atiqul Hoque, now expelled from the Conservative Party for allegedly antisemitic remarks.

Maybe Sunak saw this coming, or maybe he was just super excited to meet someone smaller than him. But either way, watch this (from October last year).

Answers on a postcard, please.

Source @resophonick @Peter_Henley