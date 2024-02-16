Politics

This old Boris Johnson Q&A just went viral because his jaw-dropping ‘favourite fictional hero’ explains everything

John Plunkett. Updated February 16th, 2024

This old Boris Johnson Q&A from all the way back in 2012 has just gone wildly viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It was initially shared by the estimable film critic Charles Gant, who had this to say about it.

And it’s just as irritating as you imagine it’s going to be …

But there was one question and answer which hit like a punch to the gut, flagged by @thethirdhan.

Couldn’t have scripted that. Never in a million years.

Source @charlesgant @thethirdhan