This old Boris Johnson Q&A just went viral because his jaw-dropping ‘favourite fictional hero’ explains everything

This old Boris Johnson Q&A from all the way back in 2012 has just gone wildly viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It was initially shared by the estimable film critic Charles Gant, who had this to say about it.

Vanity Fair questionnaire, June 2012. Most marked characteristic? Attention to detail. (No comment necessary…) pic.twitter.com/qUoGQzmr2U — Charles Gant (@charlesgant) February 15, 2024

And it’s just as irritating as you imagine it’s going to be …

But there was one question and answer which hit like a punch to the gut, flagged by @thethirdhan.

Couldn’t have scripted that. Never in a million years.

A lot about Boris Johnson’s decision making makes sense now https://t.co/05VCvdd6kb — gizmo (@DakinMorgan) February 15, 2024

This reads like something out of The Onion https://t.co/l31Q3lLa84 — Bigby’s Burner Account (@BurnerBigby) February 15, 2024

This explains so many things… — I. S. (@ignacio_san1) February 15, 2024

I COULD NOT COMPOSE A JOKE THAT GOOD JESUS DUDE https://t.co/loFjE2UKTz — Alex H (@Alenholb) February 15, 2024

Just the guy to be Prime Minister https://t.co/Tsmw51DIzG pic.twitter.com/HhAODFftXU — Nausicaä (@TheLastOhmu) February 15, 2024

Source @charlesgant @thethirdhan