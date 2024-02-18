Graham Norton’s top trolling of Lorraine Kelly’s ‘acting’ in front of Jodie Foster and Olivia Colman was just killer
Spare a thought – sort of – for Lorraine Kelly, who was having a perfectly acceptable time on Grham Norton’s sofa alongside the A-est of A-list acting talent – Jodie Foster and Olivia Colman – when this happened.
It was the moment Norton decided to share Kelly’s unforgettable cameo in Coronation Street – no, us neither – and as top trolling goes, this was straight out of the very top drawer.
Graham Norton inviting Lorraine Kelly onto his chat show just to play her cameo in Coronation Street for Oscar winners Jodie Foster and Olivia Colman is Olympic level trolling pic.twitter.com/BPFbeaZDBQ
Still, they should see Kelly playing the role of cheery upbeat character, Lorraine Kelly. She definitely deserves some sort of award for that.
And here are just a few of the things people said about it.
Stop. Stop. Stop. This is incredible!!!! https://t.co/lDRQVJCdKL
Academy Award Winner Jodie Foster is aware of Gail Platt and I think that’s beautiful
All the awards to Graham and his producers https://t.co/hpMfuu6rgG
nothing can beat British TV https://t.co/i0WD4rl6TT
How’ve I never seen this before?!
Wow Lorraine's great, she should have her own show
And also …
When the world needed him most, he vanished. https://t.co/zIEiU2eQZi pic.twitter.com/MvyrvQTgH7
