Celebrity

Graham Norton’s top trolling of Lorraine Kelly’s ‘acting’ in front of Jodie Foster and Olivia Colman was just killer

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2024

Spare a thought – sort of – for Lorraine Kelly, who was having a perfectly acceptable time on Grham Norton’s sofa alongside the A-est of A-list acting talent – Jodie Foster and Olivia Colman – when this happened.

It was the moment Norton decided to share Kelly’s unforgettable cameo in Coronation Street – no, us neither – and as top trolling goes, this was straight out of the very top drawer.

Still, they should see Kelly playing the role of cheery upbeat character, Lorraine Kelly. She definitely deserves some sort of award for that.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

And also …

Source @imshanereaction