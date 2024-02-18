Videos

This epic BBC News fail let the cat out of the family bag in spectacular fashion and it’s just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2024

This clip from BBC News North West Tonight is all kinds of magnificent – unless your the niece, obviously.

And to say any more than that would surely spoil it. It’s a clip that’s just gone wildly viral because, well, watch.

Surely the funniest facepalm we’re going to see this week.

For the completists among you, it’s BBC Weather’s Kawser Quamer who was invited over for a quick natter with presenter Annabel Tiffin at the end of the broadcast.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

In one word …

