This epic BBC News fail let the cat out of the family bag in spectacular fashion and it’s just magnificent

This clip from BBC News North West Tonight is all kinds of magnificent – unless your the niece, obviously.

And to say any more than that would surely spoil it. It’s a clip that’s just gone wildly viral because, well, watch.

Surely the funniest facepalm we’re going to see this week.

For the completists among you, it’s BBC Weather’s Kawser Quamer who was invited over for a quick natter with presenter Annabel Tiffin at the end of the broadcast.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

"I mentioned it once and I think I got away with it" https://t.co/62R45iEiXc pic.twitter.com/CFMiCWpSwM — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 16, 2024

Oops — Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 16, 2024

It gets funnier the more times you watch it — A bag charm (@bongoeyes_) February 16, 2024

This is just brilliant. In a time of so much stress, just enjoy. https://t.co/0S4nVHrNpV — Alastair Monk (@TellyAlastair) February 16, 2024

Announcing it live on television makes up for it, I think! — Daniel Wilkes (@dan_wilkes) February 16, 2024

This can’t be serious pic.twitter.com/ELAGKSJMAN — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) February 16, 2024

In one word …

