Want to buy the world’s tackiest gold sneakers for $399? Trump’s got your back
In case you missed the news, Donald Trump has been banned from running a business in New York for the next three years, as well a being ordered to pay more than $350 million, after being found guilty of financial fraud.
BREAKING:
Trump has been fined $364 million by Judge Engoron in the New York civil fraud case.
Engoron bans Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for 3 years.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2024
A gofundme page set up to scrounge from the gullible was very short lived.
Trump’s GoFundMe page was shut down because the platform does not allow fundraising to pay for legal debts related to CRIMES!
— Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) February 18, 2024
All is not lost for the Trump grift machine, however, because he has just launched this classy product.
The tacky high-tops, named Never Surrender, cost a mere $399 …
Official Trump Sneakers for the bargain price of just $399.00! pic.twitter.com/SMyTAsGig0
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2024
Official Trump Sneakers for the bargain price of just $399.00! pic.twitter.com/SMyTAsGig0
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2024
Roman Sharf, CEO of Luxury Bazaar and of being conned, apparently, paid $9,000 for a signed pair.
This gentleman won autographed Trump sneakers with a $9000 bid at Sneakercon! #Trump2024
Video by @AtlasEternal13 pic.twitter.com/zEjnbCP2fQ
— A.E. (@AtlasEternal13) February 17, 2024
#MAGAMorons are contributing to Trump's Go Fund Me account, and the $400 #TrumpSneakers have sold out. The "G" in MAGA stands for Gullible.#ProudBlue #VoteBlueToStopTheStupid #GOPClownShowContinues pic.twitter.com/jKRMtCDhtC — LA Blue Dot in GA (@namwella1961) February 18, 2024 If a single MAGA spends $400 on Trump sneakers I demand that they should have to answer a question about Biden’s great economy. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 18, 2024 Spending my kids tuition on President Trump's gold foil-wrapped sneakers was worth it to bring a smile to all of their faces. pic.twitter.com/4yg15Bbqr2 — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) February 18, 2024 Nothing “owns the Libs” more than spending $9,000 on a pair of $18 sneakers. pic.twitter.com/Xuen28Q1fs — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 19, 2024 Nothing says representing the hard working, blue collar, American everyman and not only caring about his fellow super rich, narcissistic, world burners like 400 dollar gold trainers that were probably made in a China like the rest of his merch. #trumptrainers — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) February 18, 2024 #trumpshoes https://t.co/pvFBVzzfaH pic.twitter.com/2C8lU8uEqF — christhebarker (@christhebarker) February 18, 2024 Ladies and Gentlemen, The Next President of The United States…" — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 18, 2024 According to my sources, Trump had to be convinced not to call his new line of sneakers, ‘Air Donalds.’ pic.twitter.com/9runMwUTM9 — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) February 18, 2024 Trump Sneakers: Designed for those fleeing accountability. https://t.co/AoA9q2wQVo — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 17, 2024 this mf bought trump shoes pic.twitter.com/cxEE9TNAMt — Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) February 18, 2024
The reviews are in.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
"Donald Trump has launched his own sneaker brand, a day after a New York judge ordered him to pay $354.9m in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders." pic.twitter.com/eKAN2vQeE5
7.
8.
9.
#MAGAMorons are contributing to Trump's Go Fund Me account, and the $400 #TrumpSneakers have sold out.
The "G" in MAGA stands for Gullible.#ProudBlue #VoteBlueToStopTheStupid #GOPClownShowContinues pic.twitter.com/jKRMtCDhtC
— LA Blue Dot in GA (@namwella1961) February 18, 2024
If a single MAGA spends $400 on Trump sneakers I demand that they should have to answer a question about Biden’s great economy.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 18, 2024
Spending my kids tuition on President Trump's gold foil-wrapped sneakers was worth it to bring a smile to all of their faces. pic.twitter.com/4yg15Bbqr2
— Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) February 18, 2024
Nothing “owns the Libs” more than spending $9,000 on a pair of $18 sneakers. pic.twitter.com/Xuen28Q1fs
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 19, 2024
Nothing says representing the hard working, blue collar, American everyman and not only caring about his fellow super rich, narcissistic, world burners like 400 dollar gold trainers that were probably made in a China like the rest of his merch. #trumptrainers
— HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) February 18, 2024
#trumpshoes https://t.co/pvFBVzzfaH pic.twitter.com/2C8lU8uEqF
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) February 18, 2024
Ladies and Gentlemen, The Next President of The United States…"
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 18, 2024
According to my sources, Trump had to be convinced not to call his new line of sneakers, ‘Air Donalds.’ pic.twitter.com/9runMwUTM9
— Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) February 18, 2024
Trump Sneakers: Designed for those fleeing accountability. https://t.co/AoA9q2wQVo
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 17, 2024
this mf bought trump shoes pic.twitter.com/cxEE9TNAMt
— Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) February 18, 2024