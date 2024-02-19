Politics

Want to buy the world’s tackiest gold sneakers for $399? Trump’s got your back

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 19th, 2024

In case you missed the news, Donald Trump has been banned from running a business in New York for the next three years, as well a being ordered to pay more than $350 million, after being found guilty of financial fraud.

A gofundme page set up to scrounge from the gullible was very short lived.

All is not lost for the Trump grift machine, however, because he has just launched this classy product.

Shiny gold baseball boots with a T on the tongue
Via

The tacky high-tops, named Never Surrender, cost a mere $399 …

Roman Sharf, CEO of Luxury Bazaar and of being conned, apparently, paid $9,000 for a signed pair.

In case you were planning to rush off and buy a pair or two, you’re too late – they’ve sold out.

The reviews are in.

